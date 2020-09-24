Lebanon. President calls for UN help in reconstruction after explosion

The Lebanese president on Wednesday asked the international community to support the reconstruction of the country’s main port and the districts of Beirut destroyed by the catastrophic explosion in August.

In his pre-recorded speech on the occasion of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is taking place virtually, President Michel Aoun addressed world leaders to stress that Lebanon is facing multiple crises that constitute an unprecedented threat to the existence of the small country in the Middle East.

Aoun said the country’s most urgent need lies in the support of the international community for the reconstruction of its economy and port.

The explosion of August 4, caused by the epidemic of around 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in the port of the capital, left more than 190 dead, 6,500 injured and 300,000 displaced. Investigations into the causes of the disaster are continuing, without anyone being held responsible.

In his speech, Aoun said Lebanon had asked for help from some countries, including analyzing soil samples and satellite images, but is still awaiting their results.