Covid19. UN agencies urge countries to act against fake news – Observer

The World Health Organization and the United Nations on Wednesday called on countries to fight the spread of misconceptions about Covid-19, with the aim of gaining “public confidence” in a vaccine that will emerge.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told an internet seminar that “incorrect and even dangerous messages proliferated unchecked on social media, confusing people, deceiving them and causing them to act recklessly “, referring to what the WHO has called” infodemic “.

The UN wants to “increase public confidence in the safety and effectiveness of future vaccines against Covid-19,” Guterres said.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Ghebreyesus stressed that “incorrect information and misinformation puts health and lives at risk and undermines confidence in science, institutions and health systems”.

To fight the pandemic, we need trust and solidarity. When there is no trust, there is much less solidarity, ”he added.

The WHO and other United Nations agencies have called on nations to listen to their citizens while creating national action plans against fake news about Covid-19.