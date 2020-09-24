Brazil is burning with fire and our struggle for life | Opinion

The press echoed with concern the letter sent by eight European countries to Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão, warning of the increasing difficulty in purchasing products from our country due to increasing deforestation in Brazil. Recently, members of the European Parliament also sent a letter to the mayor, Rodrigo Maia. The concern is not unreasonable. I denounced in the stands that I had space for the environmental destruction project undertaken by President Jair Bolsonaro and his Minister Ricardo Salles.

This is not to reaffirm the negative image of my country: it is exactly the opposite. We are a peaceful nation, with a history of four decades in environmental policy making, with internationally recognized initiatives (including by the UN) and which has led historic moments in democratic governments like Eco-92 , just after re-democratization, and Rio + 20, under the government of President Dilma Rousseff. The Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda were built thanks to a grandiose international articulation, whose role in Brazil has been recognized. It is with the conscience not only of the parliamentarian, but of the citizen of the world, in the name of the preservation of human life on Earth, that I come here to say that the international community must continue to respect our sovereignty, but that it is necessary to unite minds and hearts for the defense of biomes. Brazilians.

Those interested in the destruction of the Amazon, Pantanal and Cerrado

It is not easy to cut down areas in a forest as large and with a closed and humid forest as the Amazon, so I will explain with a focus on it, the largest of the three biomes. One of the best-known means of deforestation occurs during the rainiest seasons, when tractors that could star in the Transformers films, paired with chains weighing tons, chop down ancient trees, which remain on the ground for a long time. some time, until the drought arrives. In the less rainy season, with the vegetation already dry and dead, the fires have started, because there is no spontaneous combustion in the Amazon. With the “clean” zone, what we call in Brazil “grileiros”, that is to say the people who occupy public lands (of which the indigenous territories are part), the same ones who fell the trees before, begin to plant soybeans and place livestock for grazing in most cases. And then new land disputes begin. Given the slowness of some procedures, while the process of illegal occupation of land is taking place, the landowner has already established himself in the territory, quite well armed, literally. Them with guns. The surrounding peoples, at most, with bows and arrows. Now imagine all of this in a scenario with the dismantling of federal agencies’ environmental crime inspection structures, the criminalization of environmental officials, the extinction of institutional spaces for climate policy formulation, and the deliberate articulation of incidents. diplomatic efforts to make the Amazon Fund unfeasible, whose contribution of nearly US $ 380 million has been essential in helping us fight deforestation. As if that weren’t enough, Brazil is making great strides towards legalizing what we call land grabbing.

Who runs Brazil today

One of Bolsonaro’s first actions during his election, even before his inauguration, was to assert that Brazil would not host the COP-25, which took place in 2019, with numerous incidents, in Madrid. Shortly after, he informed that he was going to shut down the Ministry of the Environment, created in 1992. Faced with the negative repercussions, he withdrew in the proposal, however, several responsibilities of this ministry passed to the Ministry of Agriculture. To better clarify the reader, it must be said that Brazil is one of the countries with the highest concentration of land in the world. The predatory and archaic agro-industrial model has remained in the hands of the same families for centuries. The theft of public land remains a serious problem in Brazil. Bolsonaro, who was fined for an environmental crime while still an MP, represents this far-right wing and enemy of democracy, with characteristics known around the world. We’re talking about a government here that legalized around 600 pesticides in just over a year, exonerated career officials, and placed demarcation of indigenous lands in the hands of the Department of Agriculture, today. hui led by those who intend to officially legalize invasion of public lands and mining on indigenous lands and who severely punish scientists, academics and popular leaders who expose environmental crimes.

What the data says

In August 2020, deforestation alerts increased by 68% compared to the same month of 2019, the worst month in the last 10 years [1]. INPE [2], an organ of government itself which still suffers unfounded attacks on its credibility by Bolsonaro and Mourão, the deforestation of the Amazon detected by the Prodes project [3] was 10,129 km2 between August 2018 and July 2019, consolidating an increase of 34.4% compared to the period from August 2017 to July 2018.

The numbers indicated by Deter System alerts [4] between August 2019 and July 2020, they total 34.6% more than the previous corresponding period. The estimate is that Prodes exceeds 13,000 km2 this year. The government has deliberately lost control over deforestation in the Amazon. The sending of soldiers to the Amazon as part of “Operation Green Brazil 2” did not have the necessary effect.

The situation is also bad in the forest fires: the epidemics between May and July 2020, with GLO, exceed by 22% the figures of 2019 for the same months, without the presence of the military. Meanwhile, government action is closer to theatrical measures than concrete actions. Until July 31, Ibama spent only 20.6% of the 66 million reais authorized for environmental inspection actions in the country in 2020. It was 13.6 million reais. This was the lowest execution since 2016, considered the same time of year. This is a very serious fact which may constitute the administrative improbability of Minister Salles, because the appeal exists and is not applied. Not to mention the human lives resulting from land conflicts: the number of indigenous and landless leaders murdered in the country is alarmingly increasing.

What are we doing

With the aim of establishing a frank dialogue between government authorities, authorities and civil society, this week we presented a bill establishing the moratorium on deforestation in the legal Amazon for five years, strengthening the debate on this. that we want for our environment. and forest protection. I have just returned from the Pantanal on an agenda that I articulated with members of Congress of the House and the Federal Senate and I had the opportunity to see on the spot the track of destruction left by the arson, as the almost unbreathable air of the state of Mato Grosso, dead animals, lack government structure or support. I heard from representatives of affected communities, environmental organizations and movements, scientists and firefighters, who called for help in the face of the lack of resources and structure to act, and were ignored by the Bolsonaro government , who preferred to call them panic propagators, as he implied in his terrible speech at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

For those who have not yet understood the consequences of the environmental imbalance, and that all the peoples of the world are united by the Earth, the coronavirus has given its message. We understand. And there is no Bolsonaro that will prevent us from continuing our commitment to the planet and the Brazilian people. We are counting on you in this task

The international community can help the Brazilian people a lot by following the unfolding of the environmental crisis in the country and by raising the maximum alert in the face of the imminent destruction of the forests with the support of the Bolsonaro government.

Our country is shocked by the images of animals killed in the Pantanal and by the fire which already consumes 20% of one of the most important Brazilian biomes. This gentleman who currently occupies the largest place in the country was elected with only 30% of the votes, the result of the same strategy put in place to elect other ultra-rightists around the world. Brazil is not Bolsonaro, but a country which has always welcomed the world with open arms, which ignored xenophobia, which was ashamed of racism and which fought for women. We will continue to fight for the sovereignty of our country, for diplomacy between peoples, aware that we have a central role to play in the face of the climate emergency which plagues us. For those who have not yet understood the consequences of the environmental imbalance, and that all the peoples of the world are united by the Earth, the coronavirus has given its message. We understand. And there is no Bolsonaro that will prevent us from continuing our commitment to the planet and the Brazilian people. We are counting on you in this task.

Brazil: how did it happen?

The author of the article is the founder of one of the most important NGOs in Brazil for the preservation of forests and the rights of traditional and indigenous peoples (https://www.socioambiental.org/pt-br). It has over 40 years of environmental performance. He is currently in his second term as a federal deputy and is one of the main references in Brazil in public policy for the environment and climate change and is the national secretary for the environment and development of the largest party Latin American politician, the Workers’ Party.

[1] Data from Imazon, a Brazilian NGO with 30 years of experience and over 700 scientific papers for the conservation and sustainable development of the Amazon (https://imazon.org.br/)

[2] Brazilian Institute for Space Research (http://www.inpe.br/)

[3] Project linked to the INPE which has been monitoring deforestation in the Amazon rainforest since 1988 and which has guided all governments in the implementation of public policies since (http://www.obt.inpe.br/OBT/assuntos/programas/ amazonia / prodes)

[4] System developed to monitor forest cover which undergoes changes of more than 25 hectares, and which has a resolution of 250 m (http://www.obt.inpe.br/OBT/assuntos/programas/amazonia/deter/deter)

