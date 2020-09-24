Covid-19, retirement homes and architecture: new projects are needed! | Opinion

We are a team of architects who have reoriented their business to deal with the effects of the virus that has affected us all in unexpected ways. It was in April that the pandemic attacked Italy and Spain, with particular intensity here. This shock quickly spread to Portugal, denouncing the ethical question of assistance to the elderly. We have attempted to reflect on the relationship between these incidents and our activity and have produced responses to the discussion on the agenda – covid-19 in nursing homes.

The reality, little known to many, brought to light with the arrival of covid-19, revealed the weaknesses of the social response system, with particular penalization for the elderly. This context forced this team of architects to take a civic and professional position. Analysis of the facts showed the link between contagion / mortality in houses and the design of buildings. The importance of architecture, i.e. the treatment of space, was highlighted as an essential discipline for the resumption of the pandemic.

Much of the existing equipment is obsolete, the programs and spatial organization inadequate. Investing in the search for more resilient and secure models is therefore an imperative for a post-covid society and poses a challenge in the immediate future: what to change in architecture after covid-19?

Faced with this problem, we have prepared a methodology that allows us to carry out projects in a short period of time. We anticipated a homes and continuing care unit approach, defining strategic changes for new structures or existing buildings.

In general, we defend the expansion of all areas with regard to the applicable legal framework, the creation of an autonomous “health unit” and the limitation of the maximum capacity of households, contrary to the observed trend. Thus, land intended for new constructions must allow gradual expansion and promote the maximization of ventilation / natural lighting and the use of outdoor spaces.

Pandemics, risks, crises: the importance of investing in resilient communities

Ensuring the flexibility and adaptability of projects to dynamic contexts and programs is another challenge for this team. Separating different functional areas, with independent access and circuits for the public, service and health personnel, autonomous if necessary, and also guaranteeing the compartmentalisation of spaces, if necessary, are principles retained in the solutions already developed.

On the basis of these Strategic Changes, the urgent step will be to rapidly design innovative, attractive, adaptable and economical projects, adjustable to the specificities of each specific situation (client, program, local conditions, planning instruments, etc.), contributing now to improve the conditions of the elderly.

Different professionals have commented on the country’s difficult situation, but there does not seem to be any collective awareness that an essentially spatial and therefore architectural discussion is at stake!

It is possible to quickly find operational solutions. Concrete and rapid proposals, already tested, significantly improve the housing supply. Approaches designed for an emergency can speed up project development, resulting in new buildings, or modifications, quite different from those designed before the pandemic.

If we fail to overcome the traditional inertia in decision-making, we are falling short of a transformational opportunity that we will hardly have again. It will be up to everyone to continue this design and architecture to adapt to this imperative

The timing of interventions to be carried out is crucial, not only because victims continue to register at home, but also because the Social Equipment Network Extension Program (PARES 3.0) has been launched. Applications for this program involve the submission of architectural projects, so sector institutions must now incorporate new strategies.

The timing of interventions to be carried out is crucial, not only because victims continue to register at home, but also because the Social Equipment Network Extension Program (PARES 3.0) has been launched. Applications for this program involve the submission of architectural projects, so sector institutions must now incorporate new strategies.

The economic recovery plan identifies the efficiency of the processes as an imperative. It is not enough to channel funds, it is necessary to make procedures less bureaucratic and to improve efficiency in the use of available funds. It will be up to everyone to continue this design and architecture to adapt to this imperative.

Future financial support to the sector must be accompanied by directives concerning the physical space of this equipment, with its legislative implications, without which it will be difficult to find solutions to stop the contagions of the current pandemic, but also to cope. to future similar episodes.

It is the context that justifies this position and, despite the obstacles, we count on the satisfaction of having concrete contributions, in one of the most difficult moments in our recent history. We hope that this unhappy period will become an opportunity to rethink the different dimensions of our life in society, including the spaces in which we live.

