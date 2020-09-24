The “strategic vision” of the Costa Silva | Opinion

“No wind will be favorable to us if we do not know the destination port.”

Seneca (year IV aC)

1. The pandemic caused by covid-19 is a crisis with unpredictable consequences for health, politics and security, with brutal economic and social impact, which has accelerated the structural challenges that most countries are already facing.

Our Portugal 2030

We must find a new economic model and we must not waste the EU’s enormous resources on the recovery plan.

This will require a huge effort on the part of public administration, economic agents and great responsibility at the political level.

It is unthinkable to waste this unique opportunity to modernize the country and transform our economy to have a more inclusive, greener and more digital society.

In this context, a strategic vision is essential for the various instruments which, over ten years, will frame the implementation of Community funds.

It is in this context that the “Strategic Vision of Portugal’s Economic Recovery Plan 2020-2030” was the subject of a public consultation, by António Costa Silva, formulated at the request of the Prime Minister (PM).

2. The first question that arises concerns the mandate given to the Costa Silva: “what to do the next day?” This suggests a plan for the post-pandemic, when in reality it is a plan divided into two phases: responding to the pandemic and laying the foundations for a new paradigm of sustainable development.

The document presented by the government consultant reflects the broad knowledge and diverse experience of its author. It is clearly more of an applied study of the economy which is broad in general and not very concrete in detail, than a strategic document focusing on key national gaps, priorities and goals.

What this “vision” offers to the plan is a concept of economy, with a view to formulating a national strategy (EN) or a global strategy of the State, which does not yet exist.

The impression we get from it is that the document is a mixture of ideas, some contradicting each other, leaving aside important themes.

The main problems practically not addressed are debt, the inversion of the demographic pyramid, the lack of productivity, economic and social inequalities, low levels of savings, the absence of a favorable framework to attract direct investment. foreigners and stimulate national investment, lack of access to quality education and territorial decentralization. And a justice and regulatory system unable to end corruption once and for all. This word is not even mentioned.

It is necessary to explain what is the new development model that the country is asking for, supervised by an EN, in line with a European strategy, which ensures the continuity of the options considered. And better sectoral articulation, allowing structural reforms to be framed. We have many plans but there is no strategic planning.

The dynamics of crises caused by the EU’s weaknesses and the pandemic demonstrate the urgent need for a broad consensus for a NS – for more than one legislature – which should be a central motivation for political reflection.

The referenced EN should correspond to the economic recovery plan being prepared by the government to apply European funds and not to a plan with separate measures – with megalomaniac projects -, without identifying the priorities and quantifying the costs, depending on the sources funding.

3. The document can be seen as an excellent management tool aimed at producing decisions and actions that clarify what the country intends to achieve from the formulation of what it is. However, this is not a strategic vision for a plan, because it does not answer the question: how to get there?

Why does it aim to highlight the lack of strategic vision? Because it does not indicate new routes, the risks of which can be assessed.

Costa Silva makes an interesting analysis of trends, but it is neither clear nor complete in the diagnosis of the main structural problems of the country and only partially answers the questions: what is the country and where is it he? It is poor in prospective evaluation.

The check, the plan and the rest (?)

It is a fact that in Portugal, the main weakness of public policies lies less in the identification of problems than in the way in which the responses are appropriately operationalized. And the implementation of projects is monitored.

The Costa Silva ‘vision’ articulates a perspective on our geopolitical and geoeconomic context with options on infrastructure and guidelines for qualifications and investment in science and innovation with appropriate energy options. But not everything will be consensual, namely green hydrogen, which, because of its complexity, requires additional studies.

In this context, it seems that the bet, in the medium and long term, should focus on the construction of the rail network with connection to Europe; haulage; port development; digital transition at least in public administration; requalification of people; to increase investment in science and technology and industrial reconversion be carried out.

As far as Europe is concerned, the Costa Silva document is simply silent, unlike the strategic documents of other countries, such as Germany.

The great virtue of the “Strategic Vision” of Costa Silva is to stimulate reflection. Start the debate. And give the government the responsibility to implement these ideas and projects

4. The development of a document with these characteristics should have been assigned to a “National Strategic Council”. A multi-party body, endowed with autonomy and directly dependent on the PM with the possibility of being heard by the President of the Republic. But our elites have not been able to lead what is strategically decisive for Portugal.

Everything to which the document refers has already been more or less widely discussed. However, there is a lack of vision and focus on topics such as education, sports, health and justice, the role of business and its connection to universities, competitive tax policy and areas of public-private investments.

With this document, there is a risk of proposing the wrong solutions to the right problems. Or to propose solutions which, although some, are impossible to implement, thus ending up aggravating the problem which they propose to solve.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The main geopolitical trends are well systematized, as the challenges that arise require geostrategic information and a holistic view of value chains. The challenge for Europe – for Portugal is a huge opportunity – is to understand that what has been outsourced in production to other parts of the world has to be outsourced for decades.

Hence the opportunity to bet on reindustrialization, on the reconversion of many industrial sectors, on the development of our natural resources, on the fight against our food deficit.

The great virtue of the “Strategic Vision” of Costa Silva is to stimulate reflection. Start the debate. And give the government the responsibility to implement these ideas and projects.

continue reading