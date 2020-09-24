A specter hangs over the friends of orthographic agreement – the specter of phonetics | Opinion

A few days ago, the newspaper Voz Portucalense, a weekly newspaper of the diocese of Porto, published a curious article entitled “Are we learning to pronounce the Portuguese language?”. Mr. Correia Fernandes, its author, starting from an ancient fact (“words are not spelled as they are pronounced”) and from a sensible conclusion (being a convention, the spelling “should be used to distinguish words not words. confused ”), suggests that we begin to pronounce the words better and that we dispense with many Anglicisms that go there for no reason. But it doesn’t stop there. He writes, at one point, the following: “There are words in which the spelling agreement should have served to enhance the distinction of many words in which the spelling was oriented to help pronounce the consonants, which made it into pronounced saplings. And he gives as examples “contract” (legal element) and “contract” (of contracted, to read c), “optical” and “optical” (reading op), “challenge” and “right” (suggesting that read ope also c), saying that the so-called silent consonants must also be pronounced in “fact” (they already are), “factor”, “act”, “actor”, “conception” and “perception”, etc. This all seems to go against the 1990 spelling agreement, the one that was cut according to eito. But the author writes with the agreement of 1990 …

Without depreciating the good intentions involved in the text, it will be said that we walk like the animal which runs after its own tail trying to bite it without being surprised that it wanders away when it moves. The spelling agreement, modifying the writing, also changed the phonetics. It has been said a thousand times, but it never hurts to say it again. Writing “factor” and pretending to read “fàtôr” (factor) is illusory. In a few years, we will say “actor”, “direction”, “objective” and similar nonsense. Yes, we change our speech because of an aberrant writing which, being different from Brazilian (and it is never excessive to insist on this), does not respect our vowel system and its peculiarities.

The author finds it strange to say “xesso” instead of excess, or “xêntrico” instead of eccentric, only that the erosion of words in speech is an ancient and persistent phenomenon and is not only Portuguese. It’s strange that we wrote “xesso” and “xêntrico”. Something that, in its own way, the accord does. There is an interesting test, which any reader can do for himself, which consists in giving the Word “machine” a text program (here, some will read “tachtu” and others “têchtu”, without the writing change), lots of words to “read” aloud. The machine uses an algorithm introduced by a human hand and this algorithm is adapted to Portuguese from Portugal, as we will see shortly.

The process is simple: copy the indicated words onto a blank Word sheet, choose the “Revision” option from the menu, place the mouse cursor at the start of the first word and click “Read aloud”, which the machine will read it all in a synthesized female voice. To stop, press the same button again. In a series of words, the sound of writing according to the 1945 and 1990 chords will be the same. Examples (copy them and listen to them): Action, Action; Acceptance, acceptance; Active, Active; Current, current; Baptista, Batista; Cactus, Cato; Coercion, coercion; Watch watch; Exactly exactly; Invoice, invoice; Perception, Perception; Reactor, reactor; Law, law; Reception, reception; Selection, selection; Tractor, tractor.

However, in others, the contrast between the phonetics is striking. And this list is much bigger (try to copy it and then listen to it): Adjectivo, Adjetivo; Adoption, adoption; Architect, architect; Aspect, Aspect; Act, Act; Actor, actor; Actors, actors; Baptism, baptism; Baptized, baptized; Buoy, buoy; Correction, correction; Correct, Correct; Detection, detection; Detect, detect; Dialect, Dialect; Direction, direction; Direct, Direct; Effectively, effectively; Efficient, efficient; Elective, elective; Make made; Electricity, electricity; Electronics, electronics; Spectator, spectator; Waiting, waiting; Right, Right; Except, except; Except, except; Factor, factor; Fraction, Fraction; Unfailing, unwavering; Infected, infected; Infection, infection; Injection, injection; Insect, insect; Inspection, inspection; Inspector, Inspector; Interactive, interactive; Jewel, Jewel; Lectivo, Letivo; Night night; Objective, objective; Object Object; Perceptible, Perceptible; Perspective, perspective; Projection, projection; Project, Project; Prospecting, prospecting; Protection, protection; Protector, protector; Reaction, reaction; Receiver, receiver; Writing, writing; Retrospective, retrospective; Selective, selective; Sector, sector; Sectors, sectors; Ceiling, ceiling; Traction, traction; See see.

Stupid machine? Error in the algorithm? No, error in the agreement. You can’t bend the bar and want it to be straight at the same time. Of course, the machine has flaws: it opens the vowels indiscriminately in “coercion” (coarse) and “coercion” (coercion); and reads “wake up” like “wake up”. But it still has enough “understanding” to open “fair” or “equity” and close it in “balanced” or “equinox”; and make the vowels sound right in the context, opening the o in “when I wake up” (2nd) and closing it in the phrase “signed the chord” (4th). For this reason, this test is instructive: the spelling which imposed on us in Portugal is not drinkable, even by a machine.

