Railroad – how many lies to protect a monopoly | Opinion

I come back to the question of the railway because the various actors in government, etc., like the Medway company, do everything to make it complicated and difficult to understand what is really simple. In this effort to obscure reality, they don’t even hesitate to lie, relying on people’s ignorance, sometimes innocence. Let’s look at an example:

The newspaper PÚBLICO published an article with the following headline: “Brussels says there is no need to change gauges in the Iberian Peninsula.” Since the letter from Mr Herald Ruijters, whose position in the EU is not underlined, was sent to me and Professor Mário Lopes, I guess we need to know what the letter says. For example: “Rail interoperability in the Iberian Peninsula and the rest of the EU is of great importance. This is why we have created the TEN-T networks, namely the Atlantic corridor which connects Portugal to Spain and the rest of Europe via France. These new lines that have been or will be built and those that will be improved in this corridor by 2030 (for example Lisbon-Porto, Sines-Grândola-Lisbon-Mérida) will create a UIC gauge in the Portuguese network. ” [1]

Then he adds: “That said, the UIC gauge is not needed everywhere. Indeed, a total change of gauge in the Iberian Peninsula is not necessary and would require massive investments, also at the level of the various ports, to which access is done with the Iberian gauge. From a legal point of view, the TEN-T regulation only imposes the UIC gauge on new lines (after 2014). This is also the solution followed in Spain. However, other technical solutions exist to switch from the Iberian gauge to the UIC gauge, including a third rail, multi-purpose sleepers and even variable axles.

Of course, the writer has not published any of this, taking advantage of the note that there are technical solutions to connect the two gauges, even if these are unsustainable solutions for goods and, even for passengers, they are temporary solutions or for short distances. On the contrary, they published the following: “In response to the advocates of the gauge change, the European Commission claims that for rail interoperability, electrification, train line capacity of 740 meters and elimination administrative barriers are more important than the gauge. They could have added control and security systems.

Anyone with the brain to think alone concludes the absurdity of this statement, of building a railroad in stages. As the Portuguese lines are from the 19th century and full of curves, climbs and descents, first change the paths to eliminate curves and slopes, keeping the Iberian gauge, to allow trains of 740 meters, then, I guess, to do the electrification and further on the control and security systems. After that and the billions of euros spent, the gauge was changed, I guess as late as possible, again I guess, allow the government-protected company Medway to write off, in the meantime, its equipment in Iberian gauge. .

Of course, subscribers to the Manifesto, those defenders of the change of template, as mentioned in the PUBLIC text, who are not stupid, have been proposing for years something much simpler and cheaper: to build a new line in UIC template for freight trains of 740 meters, electrified and equipped with the most modern security and control systems, that is to say, do everything at the same time, but quickly and save money and the patience of exporters.

Indeed, the solution recommended by PÚBLICO has been followed for twenty years on the Lisbon-Porto line. According to recently released data, it has already cost Portuguese taxpayers 1.5 billion euros and the three-hour journey continues as it did a quarter of a century ago. If this is what the government and the PUBLIC columnist want, let them say it, in the name of truth and the rationality of political decisions.

Regarding the so-called new technologies, if they existed, namely for goods, which is not the case, it would be just to maintain the monopoly of Medway. The reason is simple: No European company would invest in expensive equipment just to enter Portugal with its trains, a small market on the outskirts of Europe. These companies aren’t stupid either. It puts Medway in a charming position of having no competition and being able to price it what it wants, which it already does. In other words, the government’s refusal to explain what miraculous new technologies it intends to use only serves to protect the Portuguese rail market, Medway reads, from competition, as ex-minister Pedro Marques said. . Then the Portuguese exporters who foot the bill.

[1] Translation is my responsibility

