Children’s rights | Opinion

In the debate on the topic of citizenship and development in schools, there was a strange absence: children’s rights. The right to life, to love, to education, to health, to a playful environment, to protection against child labor, a planet with a future. Conscientious objection has been advanced as an inalienable right of parents. As the father of a teenage son and daughter, I have to say that I am more concerned about my duties than my rights. Duty to respect the rights of my children, who need to be surrounded by love and care from birth, a basis of trust for life. Duty to guarantee an education favorable to development as a free, conscious, active and supportive human being, capable of making choices in his own head, in a stimulating and relaxed environment of discovery of others and of themselves.

I have read extraordinary statements about state and school totalitarianism, as if people live in North Korea. The idea that everything is opinion takes root, there is no control and the insult quickly passed as a means of affirming these opinions, a sign of the absence of reason. I wonder if some of the participants in these debates have read the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, approved by the UN in 1948, reflected on the rights and duties, even on conscientious objection, a pacifist movement in the origin, refusing to engage in military actions, initiated for religious reasons under the Roman Empire and extended to several forms of civic and political consciousness over the centuries.

The most radical case of conscientious objection that I know of was recounted by Tara Westover in An Education, autobiography published in 2018. In a family of seven children, the father, a radical far-right radical, creationist and racist, had refused all state institutions, including schools and hospitals, as they would be controlled by the “Californian Socialists” and the “Illuminati”. The children did not have a birth certificate, did not attend school, never take medication, or go to the hospital. They spent their childhood working on construction projects for their father, suffering from untreated injuries. They lived in an insanitary house, washing their hands was not part of the norm, with a brother injured in the brain in an accident at work, never treated, who regularly beat the younger sisters to “keep them in line”, they thought. parents. When Tara Westover, already a teenager, decided to break free from this oppressive environment and went to school, she discovered the immensity of her ignorance, she had neither culture nor scientific knowledge. Fortunately, he was extremely intelligent and managed to have an exemplary educational journey, at the cost of enormous effort, but it is evident from the last pages that the trauma of childhood was ingrained.

I read an article in defense of school neutrality, foreign to all values, irony of ironies written by a sociologist, António Barreto. Such a thing is a fable, any educational program reflects the values ​​of the society in which it is inserted, the technological level, the most recent ideas on science. Plus, kids are not a blank slate. Is it better to expose them to the perversities of the “dark web” in the isolation of their rooms? I have also read that citizenship is subjective, while knowledge of history and science is objective. You don’t need to read Bruno Latour to know that knowledge is constantly evolving, science today is different from what it was 50 years ago and from what it will be in 50 years. , not to mention history, whose knowledge of the past varies with the constraints of the present and the angle of approach. I reread the guidelines of the Citizenship and Development discipline, I confirmed my initial idea, the program is extremely moderate, it should address more clearly the problem of racism, which blocks any society, clearly contrary to the universalism of monotheistic churches and the fundamental notion of equality before the law. I know racism was taken out of the grade 10 curriculum a few years ago, it should be reintroduced because the anti-racist standard is the cornerstone of any democratic society.

At a time when the political debate in Portugal is poisoned by racist diatribes from the far right, I do not understand how, instead of radically improving the offer of civic education, we try to reduce it

I live in England and it can be helpful to compare educational experiences as I came here when my children were one and two years old, having attended private and public schools with similar programs. Civics education began in the early grades of primary school with sessions on domestic violence. They have learned that it is a crime for parents to beat their children, that forms of abuse in the home are unacceptable. The teachers published the number of the child helpline. This should scandalize the archaic patriarchal tyranny, which considers that no one has anything to do with what is going on inside the house and that the father is entitled to everything. There is none, the home can and should be a source of love and harmony, but unfortunately it can be, in marginal cases, a source of abuse that leaves trauma for life. This does not mean that the problems of domestic violence have been eradicated: three years ago my son came home deeply shaken because he was trying to dissuade a suicidal colleague, whose father systematically beat his wife and children. children. During the early years of high school, they started taking courses on racial and gender equality. In the years that followed, respect for alternative sex options was also discussed. In the meantime, they got to know the sexual organs and reproductive functions, they had basic information about the forms of contraception, which does not contradict the religious options in the matter, because the information is not a constraint. They also spoke at the school about people with physical and mental problems, with the right to treatment, consideration and support. Finally, they took courses on the fundamentals of the various religions of the world, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism. They learned about basic rights and respect for people of different ethnicities and with different religious and sexual options.

At a time when the political debate in Portugal is poisoned by racist diatribes from the far right, I do not understand how, instead of radically improving the offer of civic education, we are trying to reduce it. There needs to be a debate on how this can be done in the smartest and most efficient way, but avoiding the problem is not an option. The interest of perpetrators of fundamental human rights violations is obvious to avoid scrutiny and prosecution, but I believe that the vast majority of society does not fall into this category, while democratic parties should understand the value of civic education to strengthen the foundations of society and encourage development. A population without knowledge of its rights and without education in respect for others is a submissive and backward population.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

