75 years of the United Nations: emptiness, lies and videos – politics

Everything is different in the anniversary year. The United Nations General Assembly is usually a stage for world politics. Even hostile states are being collected behind the scenes. And those who have just spoken to each other in person keep their tongues under control a little more than usual in front of the camera.

A few weeks before the company’s 75th anniversary in late October, Corona turned the UN into a stage for domestic politics. Presidents and government leaders stay at home and contact them via recorded video – yes, who really?

The hall in New York is almost empty. What Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel say sounds more like impeccable domestic politics and less like a message to the rest of the world. Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ warning about a new Cold War is all the more explosive in this lack of dialogue.

Trump and Xi accuse themselves of spreading viruses

Trump’s video sounded like a fan election campaign without a mask. China is to blame that Corona turned into a pandemic. The “China virus” has sickened the rest of the world. In contrast, he has mobilized more resources for the fight against Corona than the US has since the world war against a threat.

Xi leans back boldly for a moment. Trump spreads “political viruses”. China wants multilateralism and has sought international cooperation with Corona from the start. Who should believe that? Beijing pressured the EU and the World Health Organization to remain silent about its corona mismanagement; it threatens its neighbors militarily and ignores decisions of the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague on the law of the sea in the China Sea; it refuses to cooperate in a responsible climate policy, has been the biggest climate sinner for years and wants to continue the pollution uncontrolled for years. Beijing uses free market access in the west, but denies western companies in China. Xi’s multilateralism is lip service to the Chinese public. Little of this is felt in the UN institutions.

Putin claims a leading role, Merkel warns the Germans

In Putin’s video, Russia is as far ahead of the rest in the development of a corona vaccine as it was with the “Sputnik” satellites. He disregards the fact that Moscow has skipped an internationally prescribed test phase. There are no proposals to resolve the conflicts in Belarus, Ukraine, Syria and Libya.

Merkel agrees with the Germans in her message that conflicts will intensify and willingness to compromise internationally will decline. The great powers pursued their national interests and all too often blocked the UN.

What remains? The hope that a corona vaccine will be available before the next general meeting in September 2021. And the UN will once again become a stage where world politics can be made. In dialogue.