Riot in protest against racism: two police officers shot in Louisville – politics

Two police officers were shot in Louisville during protests against a controversial court decision following the death of black American Breonna Taylor. The injuries are not life-threatening, Acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters in the city, Kentucky, Wednesday evening (local time). A suspect has been arrested. The two injured police officers would be treated in hospital.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had previously announced that none of the three police officers involved in the operation would be directly charged with Taylor’s death in March. One of the police officers is being charged, however, for allegedly endangering other residents in the apartment building.

Investigators concluded that the other two police officers were defending themselves, Cameron said. Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her own apartment during the nighttime police raid in March. Like African American George Floyd, who was murdered in Minneapolis in late May, it became a symbol of the movement against racism and police brutality.

Police clashed with protesters in Louisville on Wednesday. Several protesters were arrested. For fear of riots, authorities had already ordered the National Guard to visit Louisville as a precautionary measure and erect barriers. At 9 p.m. (local time / 3 a.m. CEST) a night clock went into effect. Protests also broke out in cities such as New York, Washington and Atlanta.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Police had arrived at Taylor’s apartment in the middle of the night with a search warrant. According to the investigation, they knocked on the door and identified themselves as police. There’s a witness for that, Cameron said. When they got no answer, they broke open the door. They would have seen a man and a woman in the apartment. The man – Taylor’s friend – was the first to shoot and injure one of the officers in the leg.

Then police opened fire and fired 32 shots, Cameron said. They would have met the unarmed Breonna Taylor at least five times, but not her boyfriend. One of the bullets that hit the 26-year-old paramedic was deadly. One of the police officers shot ten times from outside the apartment. Some of his bullets hit neighboring apartments. The officer was charged on three occasions with “willful endangerment”. He can receive up to five years in prison for this.

Questions about the matter remain open. The circumstances surrounding the issue of the search warrant are still under investigation. It was about a person who was not in the apartment. Taylor’s friend also stated that he heard a knock on the door, but not that it was the police. That’s why he thought the police officers were burglars. (dpa)