Vente en France raises a new complaint regarding a conflict of interest at Novo Banco | Banking

The sale at the end of 2018 of the French subsidiary of Novo Banco led to a complaint with the European authorities, among others, for having taken place with a discount of 68.2% compared to the balance sheet price and in a context of conflicts of ‘interest, given that the current president of the institution, Byron Haynes, until July 2017 held the position of managing director (CEO) of a bank belonging to the North American fund Cerberus, buyer of Banco Espírito Santo (BES) of Veneto. An issue mentioned in Deloitte’s audit, which, in connection with this transaction, indicates that António Ramalho’s management did not analyze the potential conflicts of interest associated with the transaction. Banco de Portugal (BdP) ensures that the management “failures” “reported” by the auditor are analyzed.

