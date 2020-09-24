No more internal combustion engines since 2035: California only wants to allow the sale of emission-free cars – the economy

California plans to ban the sale of new vehicles with internal combustion engines from 2035. Governor Gavin Newsom issued a decree on Wednesday.

According to this, in 15 years, only new and smaller, emission-free trucks will be allowed to be sold in the most populous state in the United States. Therefore, from 2045, all new medium and large trucks should no longer have petrol or diesel engines.

Newsom described the proposed regulations as key measures against climate change. “Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers and cause sea levels to rise,” California’s beaches and coastline are threatening.

The governor has also established links with giant bushes and forest fires that have been raging in the West Coast state for weeks: “Our cars should not exacerbate forest fires.”

According to scientists, global warming is partly responsible for forest and bush fires in the western United States, which have been increasing for years. By contrast, US President Donald Trump again questioned climate change during a visit to firefighters in California last week.

California plays a pioneering role in protecting the United States’ climate. Trump, on the other hand, is running for a second term in the November 3 election, initiating the US’s exit from the global Paris agreement of 2015. It relies on oil, gas and coal for its energy policy. (AFP)