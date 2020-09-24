The blind and dumb state | Editorial

There is a very recurrent discourse of mistakenly considering that the state is “them” and not us, who delegate responsibilities and actions and pay with our taxes so that citizens like us can carry them out in the name of the public good. It is a less vigorous discourse in societies where democracy and civic participation are more entrenched, but recurrent when this culture has yet to be deepened.

In our democracy this discourse still finds fertile ground, and while the lack of civic culture and the legacy still experienced by many oppressive states can help explain this, the main problem remains with a machine that is arrogant, opaque and that he would rather defend himself than learn from his mistakes.

In recent days, on two different fronts, we have seen examples of this behavior which is very corrosive to confidence in institutions and especially in their ability to perform the essential task of self-inspection.

Most worrying was what happened at the Lisbon Court of Appeal. According to the charge of Operation Lex, and even if the absence of sentence warrants caution, the data presented by the prosecution is sufficient to support the argument that it is not just “four or five bad apples. “. Sweeping draws, exchanging information and drafting decisions by third parties reveals a culture that has continued over the years without even prosecutors’ alerts in 2018 leading to action. What has been revealed requires a clearer response from responsible entities and political oversight. Circumstances are not enough to restore confidence in the system when one of the country’s most important judicial bodies is at stake.

On another front, but no less worrying, this is what has been revealed on Lar do Comércio. Here we read yesterday that social security did nothing after the Supreme Administrative Court found the services themselves responsible for serious irregularities in this institution. And even after 24 elderly people have died in this house from covid-19, both Minister Ana Mendes Godinho’s office and the Social Security Institute, interviewed for four months, believe that no explanation is available. due.

It is bad enough when the state does not know and does not act because it does not know. But unbearably worse when he knows and prefers to be blind and stupid, legitimizing any suspicion about the interests he ultimately wants to protect. Accountability and transparency are imperative for the “they” to become more of “us”.

