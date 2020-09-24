Confidence has grown over the centuries – at least in portraits | Psychology

Years can pass, even many years, and the facial expressions depicted in the paintings continue to send a message to us. These are the expressions cognitive scientists are now looking at. All they wanted was to see how social trust has evolved over the centuries in Europe. To do this, they created an algorithm to evaluate paintings from two databases. It was then observed that facial expressions that demonstrate reliability increased between 1500 and 2000 in portraits in Europe, which also suggests changes already known in social trust. The results are presented in the latest issue of the scientific journal Nature Communications.

