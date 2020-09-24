Two US police officers gunned down during protests over the death of a young black woman – Observer

Two police officers were shot and injured during protests in Louisville, Kentucky, against authorities’ decision not to charge three police officers involved in the death of young African-American Breonna Taylor, according to a police source.

At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (1:30 a.m. Thursday in Lisbon), two police officers were shot and taken to hospital, out of danger, according to the authorities.

Louisville Acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed the incident occurred just before the curfew, enacted to contain protests expected over the decision not to charge anyone for Breonna’s death Taylor, shot dead by police during searches of your apartment.

Even before the grand jury’s decision was known, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer imposed a curfew in the city between 9:00 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., anticipating a night of possible protests and unrest.

United States President Donald Trump has offered the federal government help to contain the protests in the city, which have been replicated in cities across the country. “I pray for the two officers who were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The federal government is ready to help, ”Trump wrote on social media Twitter, adding that he had spoken with Governor Andy Beshear. “We are ready to work together,” he said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also spoke on the protests, calling for peaceful protests and arguing that there is a need to address the issues of “excessive use of force” by the government. police, “the prohibition of the strangulation” and the revision of the warrants that allow the police force to enter the houses without warning.

A grand jury in the U.S. state of Kentucky ruled Wednesday not to charge Louisville police with the death of African-American Breonna Taylor, which has led to hundreds of people being concentrated in protest.

The protests began as soon as the prosecutor’s decision was announced, which does not prosecute the case as homicide, after it was announced that the only one of the three indicted officers had been released on $ 15,000 (12,800 euros) bail. ) and only charged with negligence, but not for the death of the African American. The officer in question is accused of shooting other apartments nearby. Prosecutors said the officers who shot the 26-year-old man acted in self-defense.

Following the protests that followed the announcement of the decision, the governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, authorized the dispatch of the National Guard, with the mission of protecting “critical infrastructures”, such as hospitals.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, an African-American rising from the Republican Party, was delighted to explain the court’s decision, admitting that many might be disgusted with the outcome, but arguing that “mob justice is not justice ”“ Justice based on violence is revenge ”, and also praises the work of the police.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black health care professional, was shot and killed by police officers who entered her home with a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation on March 13, causing unrest and popular outrage, in a year when the United States has been rocked by violent protests against police violence. During the shooting, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired when the police entered the house, hitting one of the officers, even having been charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors subsequently dropped the charges.

On September 15, Louisville city officials filed a lawsuit against the three police officers, at the behest of Taylor’s mother, agreeing to pay him $ 12 million (roughly $ 10 million) and reform the police system. local.