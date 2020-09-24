Afghan President calls for help world achieve peace with Taliban – Observer

The president of Afghanistan on Thursday asked the world for help to end the nearly two-decade conflict and achieve peace in the war-torn country through negotiations with the Taliban.

Ashraf Ghani made the call during his recorded speech at the United Nations General Assembly, where he stressed that Afghanistan is facing “several factors of turbulence at the same time”. The Head of State however stressed that “peace remains the most urgent and the most important priority”, reports the AP agency.

An international coalition led by the United States lifted the Taliban from power in Afghanistan in 2001 for harboring Osama bin Laden, the architect of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States. The US government, led by Donald Trump, signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February and negotiations, after postponements, finally began on September 12.

During the negotiations, Ashraf Ghani stressed that “the Afghan people have a clear and urgent priority: a ceasefire”. The leader also called on the 192 other members of the United Nations General Assembly to contribute to the achievement of a “sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan”.

Ashraf Ghani also recalled that achieving this goal would show “how the collective will can overcome the turbulence and uncertainty that define the world today”.

Peace talks, with the timid mediation of Qatar, have been postponed for six months due to deep disagreements over the prisoner swap between the rebels and the government, are unlikely to end soon and no deadline was not set for their release. duration. The exchange of prisoners (about 5,000 Taliban for 1,000 members of the Afghan forces), provided for in the agreement between the rebels and the United States, was a first obstacle, delaying negotiations. The Afghan authorities finally released the last 400 insurgents and several countries, including France and Australia, protested their release.

The Afghan conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, including 2,400 American soldiers, and forced millions to flee.