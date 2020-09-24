Maduro wants the creation of a fund to guarantee food and medicine

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has proposed that the UN create a revolving fund for public procurement to guarantee access to food and health products, financed from public resources.

“Venezuela is proposing the creation of a United Nations revolving fund for public procurement to guarantee access to food and medicine. This will allow us to fight against the economic blockade, which will make it easier for governments to buy needed goods and services, ”he said.

Nicolás Maduro was speaking at the 75th United Nations General Assembly where he defended the strengthening of policies and funding funds for production chains and the creation of a bank of free technologies and universal training and strengthening processes. capacities. On the other hand, he warned that Venezuela is constantly attacked by the “American Empire” in the press, in the political and economic fields and that it is threatened with direct military attacks. “Venezuela calls for the approval of a binding international instrument on development and the right to development, which strengthens the peoples’ struggle to overcome poverty and for social justice,” he said. On the other hand, he insisted that the United States, with “coercive and unilateral measures”, “tried to subjugate the Venezuelans”, but that “there is still time to return to international legality, to let people exercise their own rights ”.

“The United States has become the greatest threat to world peace,” said Nicolás Maduro, who called for an end to the blockade against Havana and “the renewed criminal persecution of noble countries like Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria, Venezuela and others “. President Nicolás Maduro denounced that more than 30 billion dollars (around 26 billion euros) had been “torn from Venezuela” and frozen and seized from accounts in the United States and Europe.

According to the Venezuelan head of state, the United States persecutes “companies and governments” with which Venezuela “exchanges goods or services, be it food, medicine, fuel and additives necessary for the production of gasoline, among others ”. However, he stressed that the Venezuelans heroically resisted this “criminal and inhuman aggression” and that “Venezuela has prepared to overcome the American blockade”.

“It is a battle for peace, for the homeland, for the region (the continent), for humanity, in which our heroic people have assumed their historic role in the face of the ignominy of the most dangerous empire of universal history, ”he said.

Maduro thanked UN Secretary-General António Guterres and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michellele Bachelet for calling for the immediate suspension of coercive and unilateral measures imposed by the United States, in order to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and achieve social development goals. Regarding the novel coronavirus, he said Venezuela had carried out 1.9 million free tests and that “neither the illegal blockade nor the attacks” by the United States “prevented, with much effort, the goal of protecting the life of the populations “.

Maduro thanked Russia, China and Cuba for their efforts to create a vaccine against Covid-19 and called for strengthening the World Health Organization and speaking out without being subjected to pressure or attacks from the powerful. On the other hand, he said Venezuela is experiencing “a wave of massive returns” of Venezuelan migrants who have left the country for economic reasons, from countries with very high levels of people infected with the coronavirus, such as the Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Brazil.

The president of Venezuela also denounced that Venezuelan migrants have been victims of the systematic violation of human rights, and called for the investigation of United Nations agencies, such as the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration .