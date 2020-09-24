Seoul says North Korea killed one of its officers, calls act “brutal” – Observer

South Korea said Thursday that North Korea killed one of its officers, who had disappeared on the border between the two countries, and that he had burned his body, an act described as “brutal”.

The revelation was made by the South Korean Defense Ministry in a statement, in which it was said that an explanation was required from Pyongyang.

The 47-year-old officer went missing on Monday while aboard a then-Ministry of Fisheries boat near Yeonpyeong Island, about ten kilometers from the western sea border, the line tense and contested limit of the North. North Korean troops “found the man in its waters and committed a brutal act by shooting him and then burning his body,” according to their exhaustive military analysis of various intelligence data, according to the same note. Ministry.

The South Korean vessel was looking for possible unauthorized fishing near the inter-Korean maritime border, where there have already been several naval incidents between the two countries and deadly attacks attributed to North Korea. The disappearance and death of the man, however, are expected to worsen tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang. Relations between the two Koreas remain tense, especially after the stalemate in nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States. In June, Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its territory in retaliation for the South Korean civilian literature campaign against North Korea.

At the height of its Cold War rivalry, North Korea often forcibly towed South Korean fishing boats that operated near the sea border, keeping some of the crew on board and dismissing others. . South Korean defections to North Korea are very unusual. But more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea in the past 20 years for political and economic reasons.