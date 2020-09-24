A quarter of the French have an iPhone, Samsung a little less

Before the announcement of the iPhone 12, Statista published a study of the smartphones used by the French. As we can see, Samsung and Apple are ahead of the rest.

The Samsung Galaxy equips 36% of the French. This corresponds to a decrease of 3 points since 2018. Apple follows it with its iPhones, which 24% of the French are equipped with. This has not changed compared to 2018. Xiaomi ranks third with a share of 16%. The manufacturer has advanced 7 points and does better than Huawei, while Huawei is on the podium worldwide.

Huawei ranks fourth in France with a share of 7%. It is followed by Wiko with 3% and Sony with 3%. The other manufacturers account for 12%.

It will be interesting to see if the new features of the iPhone 12 will lead Android users to switch and choose iOS. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini may attract a lot of people because “small” smartphones aren’t common on the Android side, especially if you’re looking for a high-end model. In addition, iOS 14 adds more personalization (widgets on the home screen, choice of browser and app for standard emails, etc.).

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini is accompanied by a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All will have an OLED screen, the A14 chip, and 5G support.