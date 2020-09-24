Taiwan says China has sent military planes to the island for three consecutive days – Observer

Taiwan said Thursday that China has sent two military surveillance planes to the island for three consecutive days and said it has sent air patrols in response.

Tensions have intensified in the Taiwan Strait as the United States (USA) intensified its official engagement with the authorities on this island, which China considers part of its national territory.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent two planes, according to statements from Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. In response, the Taiwanese side sent air patrols, the ministry said.

China last week sent a total of 37 fighter jets, including bombers and fighters, to the Taiwan Strait as a warning during a visit to the island by a senior department official. of American state.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen remained difficult, visiting a military base on Tuesday and cheering on the soldiers, especially the pilots and crew. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in July that Chinese military exercises had increased in frequency and had become “almost daily.”

China has increased diplomatic and military pressure on the Tsai government due to its refusal to accept the island as Chinese territory.

The vast majority of Taiwanese reject the prospect of a political union with China under the “one country, two systems” structure used for Hong Kong and Macao.

After Tsai’s election in 2016, China sought to isolate its government and eliminate the island’s diplomatic allies, increasing political, military and economic pressure.