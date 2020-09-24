Accused of attending an “illegal rally”: democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested in Hong Kong – politics

Hong Kong-based internationally renowned democracy activist Joshua Wong has been arrested. His lawyer said on Thursday that he was charged with participating in an “illegal” meeting during last year’s protests against a ban on masking.

Wong, 23, said on Twitter online that he was also charged with violating the ban, which has now been declared unconstitutional.

Wong had already said in August that he expected his arrest after the controversial security law in China’s Special Administrative Region came into effect. He also reported harassment: cars with Chinese number plates cut him off, “Beijing loyal gangs” took photos of him. He still feels obliged to point out the situation in Hong Kong.

Last week, Wong and 25 other accused activists had to answer for a banned memorial of the Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing that Hong Kong police had banned for the first time in 30 years. The suspects can receive prison sentences of up to five years.

In recent weeks, Hong Kong security authorities have greatly intensified their crackdown on the democracy movement in China’s Special Administrative Region.

A so-called security law passed by China at the end of June allows the authorities to work hard against any activity they believe threatens China’s national security. Violations are punishable by life imprisonment.

The law is the most serious breach of Hong Kong’s autonomous status to date: When it was handed over to China in 1997, the former British Crown Colony had been granted special rights for 50 years, including freedom of expression and assembly. (AFP)