An xCloud iOS app is validated by Apple

Has Microsoft found a way to bypass the App Store rules? Following Phil Spencer’s combative declaration, it is the turn of Sean Hollister, a journalist for The Verge, to deliver some really good news this time around: xCloud or an equivalent of xCloud is currently being validated. from the App Store team: “An iOS version is coming too – and while my colleague Tom Warren originally suggested that console streaming probably won’t be available on iOS, I’m now ready to bet on it. the case. Microsoft is now telling me that the goal is actually to get full parity between iOS and Android apps and that Apple is already reviewing the iOS version. And unless Microsoft on iOS is trying to create something radically different from the existing Android app, I expect the console’s streaming functionality to cycle through the controls with flying colors.

Soon on the iPhone? We believe in.

However, the xCloud app on iOS would be different from the Android version. According to Hollister, the app could actually be some form of remote access for Game Pass games, much like Sony’s PS4 Remote Play app. Small problem, this type of app doesn’t work on the cellular network and the user accesses the console interface directly (a little less practical than the traditional xCloud interface). Restrictions a priori relatively bearable for the Xbox enthusiast, who could thus access the games of the Game Pass from his iPhone.