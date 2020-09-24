TikTok calls for suspension of order to ban its unloading in the US – Observer

TikTok has asked a U.S. court to suspend a Trump administration order to ban downloads of the app in that country, starting Sunday.

In the petition, filed in a Washington court, the social network, a subsidiary of Chinese company ByteDance, claimed that the ban would not comply with the US Constitution, according to the France-Presse (AFP) news agency. A hearing in federal court in Washington is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. in Lisbon.

The US government announced on Saturday that it would postpone, at least until September 27, the application of the measures against TikTok, after Donald Trump gave the “green light” to an agreement involving the American multinationals Oracle and Walmart to continue to operate in the United States.

The agreement also provides that the two companies can buy up to 20% of TikTok Global, which will be responsible for providing services to users in the United States and “to most users in the rest of the world.” The commitment further states that TikTok Global “will be majority owned by US investors, including Oracle and Walmart”, and that it will be an independent North American company, headquartered in the United States, with four North Americans among the five board members. Administration.

Oracle will have secure access to the source code of the TikTok application, although the agreement does not include the transfer of algorithms or other technologies.

Parent company ByteDance said in a statement Wednesday that it had submitted an “authorization request” to China’s Commerce Ministry to export technology.

The initiative may be linked to the algorithm used by the app, which China refuses to fall into the hands of the United States. On August 28, China’s Ministry of Commerce added the algorithms to the list of artificial intelligence technologies that theoretically cannot be exported.

On Monday, Bytedance announced the launch of a public offering of shares in TikTok Global. In a statement, the Chinese tech company said TikTok Global will hold a round before the Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will leave the Chinese company with an 80% stake in the new company. On the same day, Trump reiterated the threat to withdraw approval from TikTok Global and prevent use of the app in the United States if the new company remains under Chinese control.