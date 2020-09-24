Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested for “illegal meeting”

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested Thursday by police on charges of participating in an “illegal meeting” during a demonstration last year, according to the France-Presse news agency (AFP ), who quoted the lawyer. .

Wong is also accused of violating a law banning the use of masks in pro-democracy protests that rocked the territory last year.

Joshua Wong, Hong Kong student leader: “It’s time for the world to say it’s not ready to bow to China”

In a message published this Thursday on Joshua Wong’s profile on the social network Twitter, we can read that the activist “was arrested when he presented himself at the central police station, around 1 p.m. (6 a.m. in Lisbon ) “.

In the post, it is added that “the arrest is linked to participation in an unauthorized rally on October 5 last year”, and that Wong is also accused of “violating the draconian anti-mask law”, which the text was later considered unconstitutional.