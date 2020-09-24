iPhone 12: A keynote for October 13th?

Apple organized a keynote in September dedicated to the iPad and the Apple Watch. Usually, it’s time to introduce the new iPhones. We’re now expecting a new keynote for the iPhone 12 in October and the date has reportedly leaked.

If we are to believe AppleInsider, Apple would have planned a keynote on October 13th. The website claims to have received information from an employee of an operator based in the Netherlands. He adds that Apple would be opening pre-orders three days later, on October 16, which should mean the iPhone 12 will be released on October 23.

Apple already mentioned a delay for the iPhone 12 this summer, stating that it will arrive later than usual. Marketing rumors have been circulating since then. It is rumored that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will first appear in October, as well as the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. 6 .7 inches wouldn’t be ready until November.

But only yesterday the head of the British operator EE informed his employees that the iPhone 12, which will be all 5G compatible, will be on the market “in a few days”. It wasn’t any more specific, however.