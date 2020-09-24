EU refuses to recognize Lukashenko as President of Belarus – Observer

The European Union refuses to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as President of Belarus, despite the unexpected seizure of power, underlining the “falsified results” of the August elections and the “lack of any democratic legitimacy”, said the foreign minister European.

“The August 9 elections were neither free nor fair. The EU does not recognize falsified results. As a result, the so-called “oath” of September 23 and the new mandate that Alexander Lukashenko has assumed have no democratic legitimacy and directly contradict the will of large sectors of the Belarusian population, “said Josep Borrell, in a statement. communicated.