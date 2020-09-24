Sci-Tech
Diesel scandal: Former VW Winterkorn boss also comes to court for market manipulation – economy
Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn also has to go to court for allegations of market manipulation. This was announced on Thursday by the relevant chamber of the regional court in Braunschweig. This means that criminal proceedings will be instituted against the former manager, not only in parallel fraud proceedings, but also because investors were allegedly informed of the oil scandal too late. (DPA)