TAP launches family campaign: free ticket for children in Europe | Special offers

There is a new promotion of flights between Portugal and other European countries on TAP, with a focus on family travel. The company offers a flight for children up to 11 years old, and this campaign is covered by the current “free change” policy, meaning that there is no charge to change the ticket. – but you must pay the price differences “if they exist”.

With bookings through September 26, the promotion guarantees free child transportation for each adult who purchases a ticket. “Airport taxes, surcharges and other charges” which are added to the base price of the ticket must be paid by the passenger.

The covered flight period is from October 23 to March 15, excluding the period from December 16, 2020 to January 7.

“The discount will be applied exclusively to the purchase of tickets online on the TAP site,” the company explains, and the promotional code KIDS must be entered at the time of booking. The campaign rules are here.

Bookings under this promotion and all bookings made through November 30, for flights from that date through March 15, can be changed free of charge, TAP points out.

