iOS 14: Customization options increase Pinterest app download

The many customization options of iOS 14 are obviously very popular with iPhone users, so that popularity impacts an app that a priori has little to do with steak, Pinterest. The photo sharing app (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) which primarily serves as a huge thematic and artistic photo library is indeed an unprecedented success on the iPhone. Driven by the HomeScreen customization craze and undoubtedly in search of pretty wallpapers, many iPhone users rushed to Pinterest until the app broke its record for daily downloads! According to Apptopia, the iOS version of Pinterest was downloaded 800,000 times on the day of September 20th alone and more than 600,000 times the day after, representing a 32% growth over a week!