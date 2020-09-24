“He’s committed to the civil war”: Trump doesn’t want to guarantee a peaceful change of power in the US – politically

US President Donald Trump has refused to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power after the November election. “We have to see what happens,” Trump said at a White House press conference on Wednesday.

A reporter had previously asked him whether he would guarantee a peaceful transfer in the event of “victory, defeat or tie” in the “here and now” elections. Republican Trump will face his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the November 3 election.

In his response, Trump again warned against fraud in view of the proliferation of postal votes, without providing substantiated evidence. The president made it clear that without electoral fraud, he believed there would be more continuation of his government than a change of power.

The reporter who asked Trump the question spoke in dismay on Twitter on Thursday. “It’s the scariest answer I’ve ever received to a question I’ve asked,” writes Brian J. Karem. He even interviewed convicted murderers with more empathy. Karem therefore comes to the conclusion: “Donald Trump is committed to the civil war.”

Trump’s opponent Joe Biden also responded to the US president’s statements. He said in Wilmington, Delaware, according to reporters, “He says the most irrational things. I don’t know what to say. ”

Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, criticized Trump’s statement: “This is how democracy dies. A president so desperate to retain power that he doesn’t want to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Schumer tweeted, “President Trump: you are not a dictator, and America will not allow you to become one. ”

Trump has already caused a stir in the past by not wanting to commit to an election result. In an interview with Fox News in July, when asked if he would accept the result, the president said, “I have to see that.”

In the 2016 election campaign, Trump said, “I will fully accept the results of this great and historic presidential election if I win.” (Dpa)