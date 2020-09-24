Checking the facts. Was a photo of Merkel and her husband taken at the market? – Observer

A photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walking leisurely side by side on the street was shared on social media with a description that does not match the image and is intended to illustrate life from the head of the German government. a banal life, “in an apartment between normal neighbors”.

According to a Portuguese user who shared the image on Facebook, the image shows a trip to the market, where the couple will have made purchases at home, suggesting that they were in their neighborhood of residence and at a leisure time. in Berlin. In the photo, Merkel appears in a dark winter coat and gray pants, and Sauer wears a beige raincoat and jeans. In one hand, he holds a blue plastic bag.

While it is true that Merkel lives in an apartment with her husband, professor of physics and chemistry at Humboldt University, in the Mitte district of the German capital, and not in the official residence of the German Chancellor, like the several newspaper articles on life attest. of the head of the German government, the photograph does not illustrate a shopping spree as it is claimed. According to Spain’s fact-checking website Maldita, which verified this information in its Castilian version, she was captured during the couple’s vacation on the Italian island of Ischia, near Naples, in 2013.

Thanks to Google Maps, the site even managed to identify the place (top image) where the photo was taken, in Piazza S. Angelo.

The Chancellor’s vacation in Ischia in 2013 was reported in several international newspapers and magazines, including the Italian edition of Vanity Fair, which devoted an article to them. Der Spiegel international realized this, in a play on the “frugality” of the holidays of the German head of state, known to be spared in expenses. Posted on October 8, this story, for example, that Joachim Sauer did not travel with Angela Merkel to avoid paying a fee for using the government plane. Instead, Sauer traveled to Italy alone, on a commercial flight.

The image of Angela Merkel and Joachim Sauer, currently circulating on social media, does not show the couple’s trip to the market. The photograph was not even taken in Germany, but on the Italian island of Ischia, where Merkel and Sauer spent their vacation in 2013. So the description does not match the portrait.

Note: This content was selected by the Observer as part of a factchecking partnership with Facebook.