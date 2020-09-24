The iPad Pro would be the first Apple product to feature a mini LED panel

Apple has been working on display technology based on micro LEDs for several years. Before the Cupertino company reaches the micro-LED in our Apple Watch, its iPhone or iPad, it goes through a technological intermediate phase, this time based on mini-LED (less complicated in mass production than the micro-LED for sufficient power). Relationship). And if we are to believe analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the iPad Pro will be the first Apple product to integrate a mini LED panel. In a note aimed at investors, Kuo believes the iPad Pro is the “right customer” for the mini-LED panel, but without indicating whether the technology will incorporate the next model: “To find new suppliers and reduce risk We believe Apple leads the design of most of the parts and their associated patents. Mini LED arrays are no exception. “”

The supplier Epistar would be responsible for the manufacture of these mini LED panels and would have optimized its production units in this direction. Kuo continues to believe that production costs will decrease over time, in large part due to the economic war many Asian display suppliers have already started.