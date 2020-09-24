Aid ship Alan Kurdi docks in Italian port – Observer

The humanitarian ship Alan Kurdi, with 125 migrants on board, docked on Thursday at the Italian port of Arbatax in Sardinia, announced the German non-governmental organization (NGO) Sea-Eye, which operates the ship.

“Alan Kurdi arrived at the port of Arbatax and received instructions from the port authorities to drop anchor and await further instructions,” he said in a statement to the NGO, which rents the boat. . Sea-Eye, however, made it clear that it did not know whether Arbatax would be a “safe haven” – that is, whether migrants, including children, could disembark.

Italy’s Interior Ministry released an earlier statement saying it was allowing the ship to take shelter in Arbatax and disembark people on board. “The European relocation procedure was launched at the same time as the authorization of these requests (to accommodate and disembark migrants). Eighty percent of the migrants rescued will be transferred to other European countries, ”the Italian ministry’s statement concludes.

Previously, the NGO based in Regensburg, Bavaria (Germany), had indicated that it had been contacted by the Italian authorities “Wednesday at midnight” to discuss the fate of the migrants and to offer protection to the Arbatax boat against bad weather. . .

France had asked the Italian authorities on Wednesday to allow Alan Kurdi to dock in Italy, while the ship was on its way to the French port of Marseille because it could not dock on the Italian coast.

Eight people, including a five-month-old baby, had already been removed from Alan Kurdi by the Italian coast guard on Tuesday. More than 50 minors are still on board the boat, many of whom are unaccompanied youth, according to Sea-Eye.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday the Sea-Eye boat would be “received at the nearest safe port”, with France implicitly refusing to allow the ship to dock in Marseille.

The principle of disembarking migrants in the nearest “safe harbor”, enshrined in international maritime law, is generally equivalent to entrusting, during rescue operations in the central Mediterranean, this first reception to Italy or Malta.

For its part, the city of Marseille said it was ready to accept the ship “unconditionally”, even if France has always refused such an option.