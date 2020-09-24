More than a hundred migrants rescued from the sea by the Spanish authorities – Observer

Spanish authorities rescued 122 African migrants, all men, in Canarian waters, who were heading for the islands aboard four boats this morning, emergency services said Thursday.

In Gran Canaria, 55 men of Maghrebi origin in three boats were transferred to the quay of Arguineguín.

In Tenerife, 67 sub-Saharan men were taken to the port of Los Cristianos.

Spanish authorities said everyone was in good health except for one of the occupants, who had been referred to a health post with a minor foot injury.