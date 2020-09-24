Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds: A great trailer for the level 5 mobile MMORPG

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is based on the tradition of the console franchise of the same name and is a mobile MMORPG with absolutely enchanting graphics. One always wonders how the studios Level-5 and Netmarble (in development support) managed to achieve such a rendering level on mobile devices, the UE4 engine has such a wonderful effect here. The game is slated for launch in Japan before the end of the year, and there is no doubt that players in Europe will be able to enjoy it later in 2021. The new trailer, which is actually a long animated series, has the merit of presenting a nifty lore, a rare thing for an MMORPG. We also notice the amazing quality of the soundtrack, which is truly worthy of an epic feature film. Since we’re nice, we’re also giving you the gameplay trailer that was released a few weeks ago. Yes, it’s really beautiful as hell (for phones).