European Commission wants fintech to be subject to the same rules as EU banks – Observer

The European Commission wants financial technology companies, the so-called “fintech” or “bigtech”, to respect the same rules as the traditional banks of the European Union (EU), in order to ensure “a level playing field” In the protection of user information.

At stake is a new digital financial strategy, published this Thursday by the EU executive, which aims to “make European financial services more conducive to digitization and to stimulate responsible innovation and competition between financial service providers in the EU ”at the same time. moment when the “fragmentation of the digital single market” is reduced.

At a time when the traditional bank complains of being subject to stricter rules than those imposed on “ fintech ” (like Revolut or EasyPay) or “ bigtech ” (like Amazon, Apple and Facebook), Brussels wants to “Promote data sharing and open funding, while maintaining very high EU standards for privacy and data protection”.

For this, “the strategy aims to guarantee a level playing field between financial service providers, whether traditional banks or technology companies: the same activity, the same risks, the same rules”, emphasizes the institution. This new digital financial strategy therefore stems from “the need for a level playing field between payment service providers”.

Among the main criticisms of banks is the fact that “fintech” and “bigtech” can have access to a greater volume of information on users than traditional banking, which allows them to provide personalized financial products. and to have competitive advantages. “In a world increasingly dominated by digital platforms, leading technology providers are leveraging their large customer base to deliver solutions to end users. […] These players can provide payment services in competition with those offered by the regulated players “and, therefore,” must be regulated on the same basis in order to guarantee a level playing field “, defends the European Commission in a communication published today ‘hui.

The community executive considers that if these new actors “are not properly regulated or supervised, [podem] constitute a threat to monetary sovereignty and financial stability ”. This also includes issuers of digital currency, cryptocurrencies, an area for which the European Commission also presented today the first legislation at Community level.

This is all part of a digital finance package that the European Commission is presenting today, aiming for a “new and ambitious approach to encourage responsible innovation for the benefit of consumers and businesses”.

This package also includes a new strategy for retail payments, which aims to make them more “modern and profitable”, as well as more “secure, fast and reliable”. With the new strategy, the EU executive wants to “facilitate the payment of consumers in stores and conduct e-commerce transactions in a safe and convenient way”, aiming at a “fully integrated retail payment system in the EU, including including instant cross-border payment solutions ”.

After a review of the Payment Services Directive, which entered into force in Portugal at the end of 2018, creating stricter rules for the protection of bank customers in Internet transactions and allowing the sharing of financial data of banks with the “ fintech ”, Brussels intends to readjust this regulatory framework with the strategy proposed today.

This directive will then be revised again at the end of 2021. The European Commission’s proposal will now be submitted to the Council and Parliament.