“Changing the name is not enough”: Visegrad states reject EU proposal for asylum reform – politics

Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia reject the European Commission’s proposal for a common European migration policy. The plan to regulate the admission of refugees and migrants through a mandatory quota system is unacceptable, the leaders of Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic said on Thursday after a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission in Brussels.

This applies to the four Visegrad states, including Slovakia. “We have to stop migration, quotas and repatriations,” said Czech Andrej Babis at a press conference. “These regulations are not acceptable to us.” The EU’s strategy should be for people to stay in their home country. The EU must therefore negotiate with Libya and Syria, for example.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said an EU-27 agreement was only possible on the basis of a Hungarian proposal. According to this information, no one is allowed to enter the territory of the EU until someone can show a completed asylum procedure. The reform proposals still do not include plans for reception camps outside the European Union.

“Redistribution and quota persist regardless of name, redistribution and quota,” said Orban. “Changing the name is not enough.” Even before the meeting with von der Leyen that morning, Babis had labeled the Commission proposal as “nonsense”. “If we don’t accept migrants, we can’t deport them.”

The states of Visegrad do not want to refuse further negotiations

The four Visegrad countries maintained their position that EU migration policy should focus on a “rigorous and effective border control policy” and on aid for countries of origin, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “We want to avoid problems at the source instead of dealing with big and controversial proposals (…).”

It is clear that states are unwilling to refuse further negotiations on the asylum reform. Babis said he expected a “long discussion”. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had already stated on Wednesday that the refugee distribution in the EU has “failed”.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer welcomed the proposal from Brussels on Wednesday and announced that Germany, as the incumbent presidency of the Council, would try to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

The advance is mainly due to pressure from Germany under the impact of the refugee crisis in 2015 and the southern European EU countries. On this basis, the EU countries are allocated refugees based on their size and economic strength and receive 10,000 euros per person from the Brussels budget. If they don’t accept people, there is a risk of litigation.

In addition, deportations should be more rigorous and third countries that do not take back their fellow countrymen should be punished by the withdrawal of EU visas. The EU’s external borders also need more protection. Finally, the proposal provides for more support for the countries of origin and transit of the migrants to prevent people from moving further into Europe.

It also provides assistance from other EU countries for the main countries of arrival, such as Greece and Italy, through the distribution of refugees. Countries that refuse to accept refugees, such as the Visegrad states, can therefore alternatively show solidarity by ensuring that the same number of rejected asylum seekers are deported.

The proposal will be discussed for the first time next week at the meeting of the EU heads of state or government on Thursday and Friday. As President of the Council, Seehofer aims to confront the EU interior ministers at the next meeting on October 8. (Reuters, AFP)