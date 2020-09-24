Rescuers work to save 20 whales in Australia – Observer

Rescuers are working on a time trial this Thursday to try to save 20 pilot whales of the 500 or so that stranded in Tasman Bay in southern Australia, 88 of which were rescued.

According to the latest data from authorities, a total of 88 whales have been rescued, while the number of dead specimens has reached around 380.

Whales were found stranded in a Tasmanian bay on Monday, the worst such incident in the country. After days of hard work, employees and volunteers continue to keep the cetaceans hydrated in the sand so that they can then be towed with boats to the deeper waters of Macquarie Bay, west of the Island state of Tasmania.

Tasmania Nature Park Incident Control Service Director Nic Deka said cetacean numbers vary as new specimens are discovered and on Friday they will continue to save animals in better condition.

“The animals are being released into the deep waters outside Macquarie Bay and are already dependent on themselves. Follow-up studies in the past have shown that released animals regroup individually after a period of time, ”Deka said in a statement. Local officials said they must sacrifice four cetaceans on Thursday to avoid further suffering.

“(…) We tried to free them and it didn’t work. We didn’t think their release was a viable option. The most humane thing was to perform euthanasia, ”said biologist Kris Carlyon of the Tasmanian Marine Conservation Program.

Rescuers remain optimistic and make sure that as long as the remaining whales are alive and in the water, there is hope, although over time they become depleted and the chances of survival diminish.

These cetaceans are animals with a strong family bond, therefore, many die during stranding due to the stress caused by separation from the group, while others do so due to fatigue or lack of oxygen because that they cannot move.

Scientists have not yet been able to explain why whales sometimes stray from their routes and get stuck in shallow water.

Another problem is the need to dispose of the carcasses of dead whales, due to the health and ecological inconvenience this entails. Authorities are considering several plans, although the most viable option at the moment is to take them to sea to avoid navigation problems near the coast.

Rescuers told the Canberra Times on Wednesday that they had rescued 50 whales and 30 were still in danger of death. The 200 stranded whales that were spotted from the air on Wednesday were within ten kilometers to the south, said Nic Deka, director of the Tasmanian Wildlife Park and Services. “From the air, they did not appear to be in a condition warranting the rescue,” he added, explaining that “most of them appeared dead,” as later confirmed. About 30 whales have been removed from the sandbanks, but several are stranded again, Deka says. About a third of the first group died Monday evening and an update on the death toll and condition of the surviving whales was expected by the end of Wednesday.

Tasmania is the only region in Australia prone to massive stranding, although this does occasionally occur on the Australian mainland. The largest such incident in Australia occurred in 1996, when 320 pilot whales ran aground near the town of Dunsborough, Western Australia, in 1996. It was the first in Tasmania since 2009 that involved more than 50 whales. “In Tasmania it’s the biggest strand of mass we’ve recorded,” said Marine Conservation Program biologist Kris Carlyon.

In neighboring New Zealand, more than 600 pilot whales arrived on the South Island at Farewell Spit in 2017.