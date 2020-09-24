UK government wary of physical contact for couples who do not share a home – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

“People who have effective relationships don’t need to distance themselves socially.” The British government’s decision, which is contained in the revision of the rules for the prevention of Covid-19 in the country, came to dismantle physical contact for couples who do not share the same house, while keeping reservations for those who are. at the start of a relationship.

Couples who live apart cannot kiss

Couples “in the early stages of a relationship” should “be especially careful and follow guidelines on social detachment,” advises the UK Department of Health and Social Affairs, which noted in the revised guide to prevention rules of Covid -19 at a time when the country faces a strong wave of new cases.

Physical distance rules for people you don’t live with are mandatory two meters into the country. Therefore, a person “who wishes to have close contact with someone should think about how they can help prevent transmission as a couple, for example by ensuring that both of them avoid close contact with people. which she does not live with ”.

Health portfolio manager Matt Hancock was asked by Sky News about what the term ‘effective relationship’ means: “It means people realize that they have close contact with people from other families, because that’s how the virus spreads. “. The Secretary of Health believes people “should be careful and sane” at this point.

Return to telecommuting, restaurants close at 10 p.m. and new fines. England’s steps to stop the second wave

At the end of March, when the UK government took the first containment measures, Deputy Firefighter General for Health Jenny Harries warned that everything in there – regarding restrictions – would also apply to couples who did not cohabit. and even encouraged people under these circumstances to come together under one roof.

The alternative would be to remain separated during the period of detention. At the time, Harries even said it could be a solution for couples to realize the strength of the relationship: “They have to test the strength of their relationship.” They stayed together or in separate houses. It won’t be necessary now.