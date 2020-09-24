Sisters with a systemic meaning: “Dear than us” – this seemed to be a real statement “- Economics

Mr Montag, what do you think of the debate on systemic significance?

I consider the debate on systemic significance to be belated and hypocritical. Overdue, because we Covid-19 sisters have a socially and politically broad base to point out long overdue complaints and problems.

And why hypocritical?

The seemingly communicated assessment was indeed used to satisfy the relevance of the system, to suspend the regulation of the lower limit of nursing staff in March and to partially reactivate it in August. It is still not fully valid.

What does it mean?

The decree was suspended so that nurses could be used for Covid 19 patients and withdrawn from wards previously protected by the decree, so that wards that then had insufficient staff could continue to be used. On the other hand, so that they do not have to respond to possible failures related to quarantine of nursing staff by closed wards. Better poor care and open wards than none. However, this means that the already critical staff situation in hospitals can escalate at any time.

There should now be at least a premium for nurses.

Financial recognition through premium payment is reserved for a few carers. And problems caused by incapacity for work, lack of material and possible quarantine of colleagues continue to provide nationwide care. Permanent risk of infection and you.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

So you’re not happy about it.

The bonus, which honors the critical and often dangerous workload in care even without Corona, is good and good. But this is not enough as a permanent sign of recognition. Now very acute problems are the result of decades of political ignorance of carers. Now is the time to develop remuneration concepts and management processes that are sustainable in the long run and that keep current carers at work and gain new colleagues. Gone are the days when the Merci package and ten euros were sufficient recognition from the employer.

How do you perceive aid for the health care system compared to other economic aid?

Against the $ 1 billion bailout of Lufthansa and the $ 130 billion economic stimulus package, ridiculously low amounts of € 2.2 billion seem to cost nurses a nationwide € 1,500 bonus. Anyone who can support billions of car purchases should be able to provide a stable healthcare network. And not to stand in front of the cameras, despite the lack of protective coats, inadequate protective masks and the nationwide lack of disinfectants and the boast that the crisis has gone so well. Such a statement will not help anyone who is infected at work – rewarded with applause – for lack of protective equipment and may have to fight the consequences of infection for months.

Will payment and the prestige of care change because of Corona?

I hope so and I work on it personally, but I can’t really believe it. Too often, qualitative improvements were promised, too often, due to the lack of a politically strong nursing lobby, nothing but a lazy compromise came out. Usually it’s not even like that. There is too much interest not to deal with long-term care insurance, health insurers, doctors ‘associations and pharmacists’ associations that the working group that suffers is always the one with the lowest weight: care. The applause fell in the same direction.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Sie hier in unserem Newsblog.]

How?

“Dear than we do” – that seemed to be the real message behind the apparent recognition. Based on the primarily philanthropic approach of the carers, there was applause. But in public, none of the gossip admitted that he had changed his approach to carers. Besides, when I mention regret, when my work is mentioned, I see nothing in social recognition or change initiatives.

Why are you asking about your work?

I can talk to my family about complaints, but that won’t change anything. Change requires vocal strength, which requires strength and work. For me, Twitter is a tool to reach like-minded colleagues and join forces. On the other hand, I see it as a mouthpiece to give non-professional people an insight into my work, which goes beyond handing out medicines. There is more care. What’s more, it’s important to create awareness.

The interview was conducted by Marie Rövekamp