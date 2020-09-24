Vasco Cordeiro guarantees that “all information” will be communicated to Brussels on SATA – Observer

The President of the Government of the Azores, Vasco Cordeiro, guaranteed on Thursday that “all the information” will be given to the European Commission on the doubts raised about the SATA, asking “responsibility and serenity” from the opposition parties.

“The answers will be given. In order for them to be as complete and comprehensive as possible, this postponement has been requested, ”Vasco Cordeiro said on Thursday, speaking to journalists in Ribeira Grande, island of São Miguel, in an initiative in which he participated in as president of the PS / Azores.

On Tuesday, the PSD / Azores vice-president, Pedro Nascimento Cabral, estimated that the socialist regional executive “was pushing the belly” of the situation of the regional air carrier SATA, fearing “a certain electoral sanction” in October, in the regions of the archipelago.

The Social Democrat argued that the executive’s request to extend the date for clarification to the European Commission denotes “its incompetence to manage the fate” of the Azores “and its more than obvious political dishonesty” towards the citizens.

The “arguments used” for the postponement, namely “the geographical discontinuity and the Covid-19” are, defends the PSD, “lame excuses” and a “manifest insult to the intelligence of all Azoreans, even those who are certainly socialist ”.

This Thursday, Vasco Cordeiro underlined that, “because the European Commission understood” the need to postpone the clarifications, “authorized” this same request “.

“We are not talking about a lack of information. We are talking about giving all the information, ”said the governor and leader of the Azorean socialists.

As for the position of the PSD in the archipelago, it was perpetual: “I think that all the Azoreans have already realized that, unfortunately, the PSD is deserted for this to happen. [processo de auxílio à SATA] be mistaken “. The Azores will have regional elections on October 25.

On Friday, the government of the Azores announced that the European Commission had agreed to extend by one month the deadline for submitting the information and comments it had requested, as part of the process of emergency aid to the SATA group. Recently, Brussels indicated that Portugal had to prove that the three recent capital increases of Azorean carrier SATA did not constitute state aid, in order to ensure full compliance with the recently requested € 133 million support.

The Brussels position emerged in a letter sent by the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, regarding the “ green light ” from Brussels for Portuguese state aid of 133 million euros to the Azores air carrier SATA. The aid consists of a state guarantee for a loan from private entities.

The Lusa agency had access to the letter, dated August 18, at the time of the decision of the community executive, and at the time it was also mentioned that an investigation would be opened to assess compliance with the standards. community in other public supports to the company. The investigation concerns three capital increases carried out between 2017 and 2020 and which will inject nearly 130 million euros into the carrier until 2023.

Portugal argued that the regional government of the Azores, as the sole shareholder of SATA, acts as a private investor operating under market conditions. The country can however invoke “exceptional and unforeseeable” circumstances whose responsibility could not be attributed to the SATA to justify the financial injections, admitted Margrethe Vestager.

SATA’s financial difficulties have persisted since at least 2014, when the airline, wholly owned by the Azores regional government, began to record losses, meanwhile made worse by the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has had a huge impact on aviation industry.

The current board of directors of the Azorean carrier took office in January and has committed to presenting a strategic and business plan by the end of the first quarter of the year, but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced a reassessment of the document.

In July, the SATA stressed that “the context caused by the pandemic had had a very significant impact” and, due to “the almost complete cessation of activity, all possible measures were implemented at the disposal of the management, in a scenario where the preservation of employability was fundamental ”.

In the coming months, in accordance with the provisions of Community regulations, SATA will work, in collaboration with the Government of the Azores and the European Commission, on a business plan guaranteeing the economic and financial viability of the group and guaranteeing services of general economic interest in air transport. and the exterior.