The 2021 censuses are based on the collaboration of the DGS and the security forces – Observer

The general directorate of health and the security forces will collaborate with the National Institute of Statistics (INE) to prepare and carry out the fieldwork of the 2021 census.

The decision was approved this Thursday in the Council of Ministers, which explains why this collaboration is part of the preparation and execution of field work related to the XVI General Population Census and the VI General Census housing”.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the INE even considered the possibility of postponing the process, which takes place every 10 years, but ended up deciding to proceed with the 2021 census which will rely on the work of approximately 15 thousand people. The censuses will thus proceed to an emergency plan which guarantees the quality of the work and preserves the risks for the population in general – which answers the questionnaires – and for those who do this work.

In November, the information gathering processes will be tested and in January 2021 the staff recruitment process will begin, according to information provided by Dinheiro Vivo, which indicates that INE aims to be able to do this work with around half of the staff. employees. people needed in 2011. The 2021 census will be the first to promote online surveys.

For over 150 years, censuses have offered society the largest statistical portrait of Portugal. “Our commitment is that the next censuses will be more efficient, more innovative and that they continue to meet the needs of society,” says INE on its page.

Since the first population census, the content of the census has undergone many changes. Some variables have been collected since 1860, such as sex, age or marital status, while others have been included or excluded based on the importance of the theme over time. During the last census operations, the number of variables collected has increased considerably. The process of modernizing the 2021 censuses also involves changes in content to be observed, three new variables being introduced and certain variables observed in the past being excluded. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Portugal has recorded 1,931 deaths and 71,156 cases of infection.