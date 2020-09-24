After right-wing extremist incidents in the Bundeswehr: Kramp-Karrenbauer fires MAD boss Christof Gramm – Politics

The president of the military counterintelligence (MAD), Christof Gramm, is replaced. The German news agency heard in Berlin on Thursday that Gramm will leave by mutual consent. The ministry has informed the Bundestag presidents of the move aimed at furthering the reform process in the MAD and Bundeswehr following a series of right-wing extremist incidents.

Christof Gramm is a lawyer and chairman of the MAD since 2015. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer decided “with his permission, Dr. To relieve Christof Gramm of his duties in the coming month,” said a Defense Ministry spokesman. “He will be retiring temporarily. definitely. “

The MAD plays a prominent role in the fight against right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr. His duties include “identifying extremist tendencies at an early stage and in any case fully identifying and uncovering potential network structures,” said a Defense Department spokesman. To this end, the MAD is consistently modernized and further developed. Network analyzes and intensive cooperation with other authorities were just as much a part of this as the renewal of the organization, working method and personnel.

The MAD reforms that started in October 2019 have already delivered results. Last year, thanks to the work of the MAD, serious cases were cleared up. The MAD President “initiated and guided these changes, achieving noticeable improvements in organization and working methods in recent years.” “This has achieved a first important goal,” said the spokesman.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and Gramm agree that the imminent implementation of the reforms and modernization of the MAD marks a new section “requiring additional effort and dynamism”. “This new part must also be made visible in terms of personnel,” said the spokesman. (dpa)