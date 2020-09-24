“Highway lanes are a warehouse today”: How the corona pandemic changes the economy, jobs and transport – the economy

The corona crisis could make our world more sustainable, says Reinhard Loske, and explains in an interview how it can work, why change is difficult and the role of courageous politicians. Loske is Professor of Sustainability at the University for Society in Bernkastel-Kues. Prior to that, he served as Senator for the Environment and Transport in Bremen and a member of the Bundestag. His book “Sustainability Policy” was selected as the environmental book of 2016.

Loske, the Swiss critic of globalization Jean Ziegler once said that we live in a cannibalistic world order. Is right?

The global north lives at the expense of the global south. This is current and even more historical when you consider colonialism. Our prosperity is largely based on the use of nature and the exercise of power in international relations, especially in trade relations. Whether this is called cannibalism is a matter of taste. In any case, it is at the expense of global justice and sustainability.

Has globalization become obsolete?

You have to be precise with the deadline. We need global cooperation to be able to tackle major challenges such as the climate crisis, biodiversity or the regulation of financial markets. However, economic globalization must be separated from this. My job is that we have moved the international division of labor too far in many areas.

Which parts do you mean exactly?

The best example is just-in-time production, in which storage was abandoned to save costs. Today, highway lanes are warehouses. Thanks to endless supply and transportation chains, we are extremely vulnerable. Moreover, air and container transport – an icon of globalization par excellence – are not adequately taxed. This creates strong incentives to further promote the international division of labor and is certainly not compatible with sustainability.

So what needs to change?

In the ecological mainstream, people often pretend that there is only one measure at stake: CO2 prices. True to the motto: If we set the price of emissions, everything will be fine again. Of course, it is important that prices tell the ecological truth. But that is not enough. Our economy must change fundamentally, it must be deglobalized, re-regionalized and slowed down. We need to reintroduce the economy into society and into natural cycles.

You also call this strategy globalization. Please explain.

This is an artificial word from globalization and localization. This concept actually means: cosmopolitanism is one thing, focusing on the regional circular economy is another. Some also choose an analogy to the human body and talk about cell economics. Each cell in our body is part of a larger whole, but it is also an independent system.

In this respect, a good basic orientation is cell economy, which is also open to the whole system.

What specific measures do we need to take?

We should strengthen our cities and towns and develop sustainable infrastructure: more cycle paths, more pedestrian friendliness, more electromobility, more road-sharing concepts – and, above all, fewer cars. In order to generate electricity, we must do without fossil fuels.

Digitization and smart technologies can help us use less. However, it must be renewable energy, ie the sun, wind and water instead of coal, oil and gas. We should try to reduce our working hours

Particularly in the services sector, technological progress means the loss or insecurity of many jobs. We also need to develop new working time models. I am sure that not only trade unions will do this, but also the heads of smart companies. Early employment and care work must be shared fairly; it is an integral part of a sustainable economy.

The UN committed itself to the model of sustainable development in the early 1990s. Since then, however, new crises have pushed the environmental issue to the margins.

The key argument has always been the same: We cannot afford climate protection and sustainability now. Of course, these voices still exist. But I think it will be different this time.

What makes you so optimistic?

Optimism is a bad word. Trust is more likely. I think the reason for the argument has become more fertile lately.

Why?

For many reasons. Over the last 30 years, liberalized markets have been completely idealized. We are now experiencing a one-sided focus on growth and efficiency is no longer sustainable. Adverse developments have become more apparent due to the pandemic. More and more people are realizing that many causes of the climate crisis and the corona crisis are the same.

We penetrate deeper and deeper into the wilderness and come into contact with viruses that originally came from animals. In addition to being ethically problematic, factory farming also contributes to the spread of disease. One could pathetically say: Human health cannot exist without the planet being healthy. There is an internal connection.

Will the emergency situation in Corone ultimately make the world more sustainable?

The chances are now greater than in other crises. There are political majorities in society. More and more companies are also developing a clear feeling that sustainability, resource conservation and CO2 neutrality will determine in the future whether they can continue to play a role in international markets. We need a state that is able to act and politicians willing to act.

The European Commission has already mobilized € 750 billion for a new “next generation EU” development program.

Huge amounts must now flow into sustainable structures. It must not be the case that, in addition to the whole mess in the environmental sector, we also impose debts on future generations and then use the money to preserve old structures, such as fossil fuels.

Can we trust politics?

You need to set clear goals. For example, if the automotive industry were granted a new scrapping bonus for internal combustion engines, it would send a fatal signal. The same applies to European agricultural policy. We need to change the structure of subsidies and get away from the subsidy on a clean area. Only those who achieve environmental goals should receive money.

Politicians must create intelligent framework conditions in order to develop the innovative potential and creative spirit of society.

You also advocate the enshrinement of sustainability as a fundamental right in the constitution. As?

Environmental protection has been an official national goal since the early 1990s. However, this is a relatively weak category. A provision in the Basic Law would give sustainability as a fundamental right and a fundamental obligation a whole new weight, all regulations would have to be based on it. As guardian of the constitution, the federal president can only sign laws that meet sustainability requirements. There will be no more excuses.

But isn’t capitalism so strong that it doesn’t stop changes in the embryo?

We are currently experiencing in the automotive and financial sectors that the implementation of sustainability goals is not a harmonious event. Conflicts and distribution struggles will intensify. Politicians would do well not to allow social imbalances to become too great. Without acceptance in society, everything falls apart. But I am convinced that capitalism as we know it will change.

How?

Gradually, he will have to share the scene with cooperative forms of economics. The American economist Jeremy Rifkin goes even further in his book “The Zero Marginal Cost Society” and says that the economy of sharing and exchange will sooner or later completely replace capitalism. This is, of course, very optimistic. Capitalism is an intelligent animal that knows how to defend itself. That is why I prefer to talk about socio-ecological transformation. It’s a process.

Are we running out of time?

The danger that whole ecosystems will collapse and that at some point we will only impose ecological constraints instead of forming them, there certainly is.