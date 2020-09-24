Arturo Pérez-Reverte: “I prefer the king, I prefer Felipe VI” | Interview

Journalist, war reporter, novelist, for five years, between 2013 and 2017, the Spaniard Arturo Pérez-Reverte told on his personal page of XL Semanal, his own vision of the history of his country. In 92 little chapters that suddenly read. The writing is fleshy. The evaluations are crude. You read the citizen’s lack of love for his country. It is not an account, because there is no revisionist intention. But there is a clear consistency, chapter by chapter, now published in a book, A History of Spain (ASA editions).

