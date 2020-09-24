Poisoned Kremlin critic: authorities confiscate Navalny’s Moscow apartment – politics

Russian authorities have frozen the bank accounts of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, according to his spokeswoman. In addition, Navalny’s apartment in Moscow was seized, spokeswoman Kira Jarmish said Thursday.

Navalny is still in Germany recovering from a poison attack. Activist Jaka Bizilj, close to Navalny, had previously announced that the Kremlin critic wanted to return to Russia. The 44-year-old needs at least another month to recover.

“It’s still not one hundred percent as it was,” said the film producer and founder of the Cinema for Peace organization in Berlin. The Navalny team has made it clear that the opposition politician will return to Russia and continue his engagement there. Bizilj’s organization had significantly helped bring Navalny from Russia to the Berlin Charite for treatment after the poisoning. Navalny has since left the hospital.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

He had collapsed during a Russian domestic flight on August 20 and was initially treated after an emergency landing in Omsk, Siberia. On August 22 he was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite. After tests in a special laboratory of the Bundeswehr, the federal government stated that Navalny had been poisoned with a neurotoxin from the Novitschok group. He was treated in the clinic for 32 days and in intensive care for 24 days.

After his release Tuesday, Navalny said he would now go to physical therapy every day and possibly a rehabilitation center. He learns to balance again by standing on one leg. His left hand is still partially paralyzed. He had previously posted a picture of himself climbing stairs.

Meanwhile, Russia has asked Germany to respond within ten days to the evidence and information in the case of the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The Russian representation at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has submitted a note to German colleagues, Russian state agency Ria Novosti reported Thursday.

According to this, Berlin must primarily disclose the results of the analyzes, biomaterials and other clinical samples. Under OPCW rules, the German side has ten days to respond, it said.

Navalny was “undoubtedly” poisoned with Novichok

After investigation in a special laboratory, the federal government sees it as unequivocally proven that the 44-year-old was poisoned with the war agent Novichok. Moscow denies having anything to do with the case and claims that Berlin is not cooperating with the Russian investigation. The case is now putting a considerable strain on relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in early September that the Russian government must now answer very serious questions. Berlin also called in the OPCW, as the German government believes the poisoning is not a case between Germany and Russia, but a violation of the chemical weapons agreement. The OPCW is responsible for its control.

The Russian OPCW representative stressed that further steps in the case will be decided depending on the situation. Moscow wants to abide by the rules of the organization. CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter said in mid-September that the German analyzes should not be fully published for security reasons. The Federal Republic was not allowed to release the data because the Russian secret services were waiting for it. You could then deduce which analysis methods were used. (Reuters, dpa)