“The ministry was very focused on ‘science, science’ and higher education was at your own risk” | Interview

The pandemic suspended classes at all higher education institutions, but at the Open University, the academic year went “as planned” and “without a break in activities.” These are the advantages of a methodology that other educational institutions should learn from, argues Carla Padrel de Oliveira, 57, who was, at the end of last year, elected president of the institution, after seven years as Vice-Chancellor. . Doctor of chemical engineering, she has taught at the only public university specializing in distance education since 1995. Aberta currently has around 6,500 students, 14% of whom live outside Portugal.

