Donald Trump is booed during tributes to Judge Ruth Ginsburg – Observer

The President of the United States of America was booed on Thursday as he paid tribute to Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Donald Trump arrived at the United States Supreme Court – where the magistrate’s body was in a flaming chamber – accompanied by Melania Trump. The couple were greeted by a group of protesters shouting “vote to bring him out” in reference to the presidential elections, which will be held on November 3.

Shouts and boos continued during the tribute minute of silence, with the president leaving the scene a few minutes later.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a crowd booed and chanted 'Vote It'.

Ginsburg, known to be a women’s rights activist, died on 18, at the age of 87, of “complications from pancreatic cancer.” According to a statement from the Supreme Court, she died “surrounded by her family, at her home in Washington”.

