Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Live Stream Free Reddit How To Watch Soccer Online

To kick-start UEFA club competitions for the 2020-21 season, the UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla is set for this Thursday.

It’s the Champions League winners, Bayern, against the Spanish side that won the Europa League in August. Bayern rolled through UCL, crushed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals and beat PSG 1-0 to win the trophy, while Sevilla got by Manchester United and Inter Milan to lift the crown.

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup will be the 45th edition of the UEFA Super Cup, an annual football match organised by UEFA and contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Entering the match, Bayern is coming off of an 8-0 win over Schalke on Friday in their Bundesliga opener, while Sevilla hasn’t played an official match since the final but did beat Levante 3-2 in a friendly last week.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Live TV Channel Information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Puskas Arena — Budapest, Hungary

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Click To Watch Free

Odds: Bayern -300; Draw +480; Sevilla +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Storylines

Bayern Munich: In fine form after the treble and crushing Schalke on Friday, Bayern are expected to roll in this game. Don’t expect a light lineup by Hansi Flick, and expect them to dominate from start to finish as they have done for the last year or so. They are so much stronger than Sevilla everywhere on the pitch, and the only way they lose this one is if they leave their scoring boots in Germany. The dominance should start early, with Sevilla’s outside backs likely struggling with Bayern’s speed on the wings.

Sevilla: Well rested, having kept their key players so far and having added Ivan Rakitic, the club is hoping to build off of a really strong 2019-20 season. But beating Bayern seems borderline impossible unless the German side just has a nightmare performance. With a physical central defense, Sevilla must play cautious because the club concedes more penalties than it should with reckless challenges. Against Bayern, that is asking for trouble.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Prediction

Robert Lewandowski scores twice, and Bayern roll to the trophy. Pick: Bayern 3, Sevilla 0

As Sevilla prepare to face Bayern Munich on Thursday in the UEFA Super Cup on CBS Sports Network — a battle between last season’s Europa and Champions League winners — the Spanish side is more than aware of the task at hand. Bayern, who overwhelmed the opposition last season by confidently winning the league, the domestic cup and the aforementioned Champions League trophy, are arguably the favorite in Budapest, but Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong is more than ready to face Goliath.

“For me, honestly, at this point, I think Bayern Munich is the best team in the world,” the 30-year-old Dutch center forward told CBS Sports (full interview in the video above). “How I see them play as a team all together, pressing and defending, attacking it’s like a machine, really.

“But I think in every game, you have chances, you have to believe that you have the chance to win the game. Even in the small moments and details in the game, you have to be ready and focused. Every game there will be opportunities. It’s going to be really tough for sure, but we always have faith, just like what we did in the Europa League, so now hopefully we can do it in the Super Cup, but we’ll see.”

De Jong is right in praising Bayern Munich and the fact that history favors the German champions. In the last seven Super Cup clashes, six winners have come from the Champions League. But he uses Sevilla’s Europa League campaign as a good example of beating the odds.

Sevilla, quite simply, is a darling of continental competition.

After beating Inter Milan last month in the Europa League final — thanks to two wonderful headers from de Jong and a Romelu Lukaku own goal — Sevilla earned their sixth UEL title and fourth in the past seven seasons. The aim as always is to win trophies and better yet if you can kickstart the new campaign with silverware.

“This is the start of the season and [Super Cup] is a trophy you can win so you have to go 100% for this. If there is a possibility to win trophies you always have to go for it, even if it’s one game. It’s the easiest way to win a trophy, just one game! If we can win this at the beginning of the season, it will be an amazing start.”

De Jong is an interesting breed of center forward. In many ways, his technical ability is similar to an old-school archetype where governing the box and prioritizing set pieces is key — similar to his compatriot Ruud van Nistelrooy or even Marco van Basten.

In the air, however, is where he truly shines, so it’s no surprise to discover that his aerial prowess comes from his parents being professional volleyball players. “Part of my skills come from my parents’ genes, of course,” he said. “And because they were professional international volleyball players, I also grew up playing it — learning the timing and everything — and when I started playing soccer, I developed this skill and I can use it now. Me and my brother (FC Cincinnati’s Siem de Jong) would play a lot growing up.”

Whatever happens on Thursday, de Jong is happy at Sevilla under Julen Lopetegui, especially since they’re playing Champions League soccer this season after finishing fourth in La Liga in 2019-2020. De Jong returns to the tournament after doing it with his former team PSV Eindhoven, but to him it might as well be his debut in the competition.

“It’s always a dream of every player to play in the Champions League. It doesn’t matter how many times, every season you start in the competition is an amazing feeling,” he said. “These are the greatest games to play as a soccer player, to play against the best opponents in the highest level and if you can show your qualities at this stage, it’s something you always want to do as a player. Hopefully we can manage to have a good journey.”

The prospect of adding to the treble with another cup is pushing the Munich men on, even though they have great respect for their opponents. “Of course, we’ve been warned. They won the Europa League. Sevilla play good football,” said Serge Gnabry, who appeared particularly motivated. “At the end of the day, we need a top performance to claim a cup I’ve never won. It doesn’t matter how, the main thing is the trophy comes back with us to Munich.”

The situation for Bayern

After lifting their sixth European Cup, FCB are favourites going into Super Cup, which they could win for the second time, after 2013. On top of that, Hansi Flick’s side demonstrated in the eight-goal showing in the opening Bundesliga game that they have been able to maintain their outstanding form from the previous campaign. The Reds are on an incredible 22-match winning run in all competitions, which makes them a target in Europe. “The fact you’ve been so successful means everyone wants to beat you. We don’t want to let up. We’re on a great run and want to continue it,” declared captain Manuel Neuer. That’s exactly how his coach sees it: “We have one goal: to win the UEFA Super Cup.”

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla: The opposition Sevilla won the Europa League/UEFA Cup for the sixth time in their history in 2020, extending their record as the most successful club in the competition. Just like Bayern, the team that finished fourth in last season’s Spanish La Liga also have a streak to defend, coming into the game on a 21-match unbeaten run. It means they arrive in Budapest in assured form. “We come into the game with great confidence,” said head coach Julen Lopetegui. However, that form was last season, because the Super Cup is the Andalusians’ first competitive match of 2020/21. Nevertheless, their previous performances are no secret to Bayern. “Sevilla are a strong team, they’re good in possession. They’ve frequently won the Europa League in recent years,” warned new signing Leroy Sané. “We’ll prepare well. We’re all hungry to win the title.” It would be his first in Bayern colours.

UEFA SUPER CUP Sevilla profiled Personnel

Flick remains without Kingsley Coman. The scorer of the winning goal in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain is still in self-isolation at home due to contact with someone infected with COVID-19. However, Robert Lewandowski, who was top scorer in all three competitions last season, is back after an ankle problem. “I’m assuming Robert will take full part in training today. Everyone else who’s come with is fully fit,” the coach confirmed at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

View from the dugout Hansi Flick: “We have one goal: to win the UEFA Super Cup. It’ll be tough, but we know we’re capable of winning it. Sevilla have a great team and a very good coach, who has lifted them to a good level and set them up excellently in a tactical sense. We want to be well prepared, be at 100 per cent, and show intensity and all our ability in the game to make sure we win. Just 99 per cent won’t be enough against Sevilla.” Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla head coach: “We go into this game with great confidence. We’re really looking forward to being challenged again. Just the idea of facing this Bayern team has to motivate us. That’s the only way we can progress.” Hansi Flick and captain Manuel Neuer spoke to the media ahead of the Sevilla clash:

