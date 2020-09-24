Cardinal Angelo Becciu, one of the strongmen of the Vatican, has been removed from the Holy See and is no longer a cardinal – Observer

Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and one of the highest personalities in the Vatican hierarchy, has been dismissed from his post and released from all his rights as cardinal, announced the Saint -Seat this Thursday without adding any details. on the reasons for leaving.

The removal of a cardinal from the rights associated with the cardinal is a very rare decision taken by the Pope in absolutely exceptional situations. The last cardinal who was released from his rights, while retaining the title, was Briton Keith O’Brien, following accusations of sexual harassment in 2015.

More recently, American Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was removed not only from the cardinal, but from the priesthood, for being convicted of child sexual abuse.